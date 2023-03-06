Jill Biden Says Idea Of Mental Competency Tests For Older Politicians 'Absurd'

First lady Jill Biden has dismissed a Republican presidential candidate’s proposal to have older politicians take a mental competency test, calling the idea “ridiculous.”

GOP 2024 candidate Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. and South Carolina governor, said politicians over the age of 75 should take mandatory mental competency tests. The idea is a dig at her former boss, Donald Trump, 76, who also is seeking the 2024 nomination, and President Joe Biden, 80, who hasn’t yet announced his reelection campaign.

Jill Biden said her family wouldn’t take part in Haley’s idea.

“We would never even discuss something like that,” the first lady told CNN in an interview set to air in full Monday.

The first lady said she was “all for” her husband running for reelection, but the decision is ultimately up to him.

“We support whatever he wants to do,” she told CNN’s Arlette Saenz. “If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.”

The first lady pushed back against those who say her husband is too old for a second term by pointing to his recent surprise trip to Kyiv to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky?” she asked. “So, look at the man. Look what he’s doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day.”

Self-care author Marianne Williamson on Saturday announced she will be running in 2024, becoming the first Democrat officially in the race. She also ran in the 2020 election.

