Jill Biden Made This Versatile Bag Sell Out, and She Just Wore It Again

Jill Biden Clutch

Dr. Jill Biden is officially an outfit repeater. Though that would certainly make fellow blonde legend Lizzie McGuire proud, it also means great things for us, because her repurposed item of choice is one of the most affordable pieces she's worn as first lady.

Jill was first seen with the Larroudé Erin Clutch while accompanying Kate Middleton to a U.K. primary school in June. Days later, she brought it back for a G7 summit reception, where she conversed with Queen Elizabeth herself. But as the saying goes, the third time's the charm — so when she carried the bag at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, we knew it was true fashion love.

Erin Clutch In Black Stamped Leather

Since the ceremony marked Dr. Biden's first solo international appearance as FLOTUS, we'd venture to guess that she put extra care into her outfit (lest we forget: #NoStylist). She paired her purse with a showstopping Brandon Maxwell dress, plus pearl necklaces and bracelets, slingback pumps, and a patriotic face mask. The resulting look captured the fun-loving spirit of the Olympics while remaining polished and professional enough for diplomatic duties.

The Erin clutch has all the makings of a perfect going-out bag. Its embossed leather maintains its structure even when there's nothing inside, and it's just the right size to hold a smartphone, wallet, and a few other essentials. Considering every Larroudé product is manufactured by artisans in Brazil, the purse is likely as high-quality as they come. And frankly, if the first lady trusts its magnetic closure, it has to be impeccably secure.

The first time Jill carried her Larroudé clutch, it sold out almost immediately. Thankfully, it just became available for preorder with an expected shipping date of August 10. Be warned: If you don't add it to cart while you still can, your chances of getting one post-restock are slim to none.