Jill Biden Just Wore a Face Mask From a Popular Workout Brand (Again)

Something extraordinary happened during my evening Instagram scroll last night: I discovered that Dr. Jill Biden, future First Lady of the United States of America, and I have an article of clothing in common. While I may not be twinning with Dr. Biden in an Oscar de la Renta dress, I can match her in my Athleta Made to Move face mask.

Jill wore a teal face mask from the popular workout brand with a navy skirt suit at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial on Veterans Day, where she and President-elect Joe Biden honored military veterans. A photo of the couple both wearing face masks with hands over their hearts was posted to Joe’s Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time one of Jill’s face masks has caught our attention. She wore a black mask displaying the phrase “Breathe Positivity” on election night. But this time, her mask stands out for a different reason. Athleta’s breathable face masks come in sets of three for just $25, a highly accessible price point for an accessory worn by a soon-to-be FLOTUS (perhaps it’s a sign of changing tides).

The masks have flexible plastic boning to keep fabric from sticking to your mouth and nose, and adjustable ear loops for a custom fit. With two layers of fabric, including a lightweight mesh lining, and a pocket for added filters, each mask is comfortable and effective. And I can personally attest that they truly are easy to breathe in — even while working out.

As it turns out, Jill has worn an Athleta face mask before. Upon further investigation, I discovered that she had on the teal version at the first 2020 presidential debate earlier this fall.

Is this comfy athleisure-inspired mask one of Jill’s favorites? Only time will tell. But for now, I’m basking in the glow of knowing the future First Lady and I have the same taste in protective face coverings. If you want to join the club, grab a set of masks from Athleta today.