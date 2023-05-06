Akshata Murty, Queen Letizia and Jill Biden lead stylish Coronation arrivals

(ES)

Guests have flocked into Westminster Abbey this morning, ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation .

Two thousand guests are set to gather, and a host of British and international leaders and stars have been spotted as they take their seats.

Dame Emma Thompson in Emilia Wickstead (Getty Images)

Early to arrive, just before 8:30am, were Dame Emma Thompson and Nick Cave, the former in a £1,800 Emilia Wickstead coat, the later in typical vampiric style, with black slicked back tresses.

Katy Perry in Viveinne Westwood (Getty Images)

Next, Katy Perry turned heads in a candy-floss pink Vivienne Westwood look, which looked to pay homage to her Califorina Gurls music video, before world leaders began making their way.

First Lady Jill Biden (Getty Images)

Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, opted for a powder blue power suit, with matching gloves and ribbonned headpiece nestled in blonde hair. It comes after her shocking hot pink statement as she met with the UK Prime Minster’s wife Akshata Murty at No.10 Downing Street yesterday.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska (REUTERS)

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, wife of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made an inspiring appearance alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a monochromatic, pale-teal look. Her smart overcoat featured smart side pleats, worn over a coordinating slip dress and finished with drop pearl jewellery and white heels.

Dame Joanna Lumley (Getty Images)

Also making there way into proceedings was Dame Joanna Lumley, who is infamously fond of the royal family, and looked thrilled to be in attendance wearing her 60s style navy dress with a contrast white collar and white bowler hat.

Scroll the gallery above for the best dressed arrivals at King Charles III’s Coronation