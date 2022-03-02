Jill Biden Invited Teen Diabetes Activist, Ukraine's Ambassador and More Guests to State of the Union

As her husband delivered his first State of the Union address to members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, members of his Cabinet and others on Tuesday night, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden watched from a box in the galley surrounded by invited guests.

"Each of these individuals, with their resilience, innovation, service, and courage, were chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech," the first lady's office announced Tuesday.

Such guests are a customary part of each president's annual speech.

Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, was seated next to the first lady, who greeted her warmly with a hug before the President Joe Biden began his address.

After acknowledging the ambassador, Biden said, "Let each of us here tonight in this chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world. Please rise if you are able and show that."

Markarova stood with Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flag in one hand and held her other hand over her heart as those gathered in the House of Representatives erupted in applause.

"Yes, we the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

The first lady's youngest guest was Joshua Davis, 13.

"He and his dad have diabetes," the president said during his address, "which means they need insulin every day. Insulin costs about $10 a vial to make. But drug companies charge families like Joshua and his Dad up to 30 times more."

"Imagine what it's like to look at your child who needs insulin to stay healthy and have no idea how in God's name you're going to be able to pay for it," Biden continued. "That's what I think about," he said.

Then the president wished the seventh-grader — who attended the address with his mother, Shannon O'Leary Davis — a happy birthday.

"Joshua, thank you for being by my side tonight — Joe and I are so proud of you. We hope this is a birthday you'll always remember," the first lady wrote in a tweet with a photo of a beaming Davis.

The Bidens also invited Joseph "JoJo" Burgess, a U.S. Army veteran and a 20-year member of the United Steelworkers.

The president acknowledged Burgess while talking up the economic recovery he's overseen since taking office. "All told, we created 369,000 new manufacturing jobs in America just last year," he said. "Powered by people I've met like JoJo Burgess, from generations of union steelworkers from Pittsburgh."

Frances Haugen, a specialist in algorithmic product management who worked at Facebook, leading a team dedicated to combating misinformation and fighting espionage before publicly criticizing the company's practices, also sat in the viewing box with the first lady.

"We must hold social media platforms accountable for the national experiment they're conducting on our children for profit," the president said after mentioning Haugen, who is an advocate for transparency and mental health in tech and social media, according to a White House description of her work.

"It's time to strengthen privacy protections," Biden continued, "ban targeted advertising to children, demand tech companies stop collecting personal data on our children."

Other guests included: Refynd Duro, a progressive care nurse from Ohio who has been treating COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic; Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger; Melissa Isaac, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe who works at the Michigan Department of Education; Danielle Robinson, widow of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson who died in 2020 after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder and stage 4 lung cancer; and Kezia Rodriguez, who is a full-time Bergen Community College student who benefits from the school's tuition-free child care program and introduced Dr. Biden when she visited the campus in January.

