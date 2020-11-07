Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

The first thing to know about America's next first lady is that Jill Biden – a college English professor with four degrees, including a doctorate – is going to be a very busy FLOTUS, since she plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House.

After all, she continued teaching at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years she served as second lady, working closely with the historic then-first lady Michelle Obama.

The latter considers Biden a "dear friend," who brings "kindness, empathy, and humor to even the most difficult of situations."

"She is going to be a terrific First Lady,” Obama said in a statement to USA TODAY.

But Biden will be historic in her own way, or at least that's her plan: She intends to be the first FLOTUS in the role's 231-year history to pursue her career and keep a paying job while living in the White House and serving as first lady.

"She will really be bringing the role of first lady into the 21st century," says first-lady historian Katherine Jellison, a professor at Ohio University, noting no previous FLOTUS has been "allowed" to be like most modern American women, with both a work life and a family life.

"Americans have historically wanted their first ladies to be in the White House and at the president's side whenever possible," Jellison says. "Maybe the time has come when Americans will be more accepting of the idea that a president's wife can simultaneously be a first lady and a working professional."

"The winds of change are blowing because the country keeps moving; this was bound to happen," says Anita McBride, who was chief of staff to former first lady Laura Bush and assistant to President George W. Bush, and now runs the Legacies of America's First Ladies Initiative at American University's School of Public Affairs.

Jill Biden on Sept. 24, 2020, during a listening session with military families in Norfolk, Va.

There's another thing to know about Jill Biden, and about Joe Biden: They project serenity, which has turned out to be a vital quality in the 2020 election.

The Bidens come to the White House (this is his third attempt) under the most unusual of circumstances: A tight election result and a slow vote tally (due to the huge number of pandemic-inspired mail-in ballots) was made even more tense by the angry ranting in public by the incumbent president, who tried to stop the vote counting, filed lawsuits in multiple states, shouted unfounded allegations about fraud in a live press conference and hinted he might not accept the results.

Throughout, both Bidens remained calm and pressed for everyone else to do the same. It's likely to be the same once Jill Biden takes up the role of first lady.

Because of her professional life, you can count on education being at the top of Biden's first-lady agenda, along with advocating for military families and cancer awareness (son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015), all of which she pursued as second lady.

“The beauty of (being FLOTUS) is that you can define it however you want," she told Vogue in July 2019. "And that’s what I did as second lady – I defined that role the way I wanted it to be. I would still work on all the same issues. Education would be right up there, and military families. I’d travel all over this country trying to get free community college.”

But first lady is a higher-level job in terms of attention and pressure – can she really do it all?

"I would love to. If we get to the White House, I'm going to continue to teach," she said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" in August. "I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession."

Still, she took a leave of absence from teaching this year as she campaigned for her husband.