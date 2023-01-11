Jill Biden Is in 'Good Spirits' After Having Skin Cancer Lesions Removed from Above Her Eye and Chest

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Jill Biden
Jill Biden

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Jill Biden

Two cancerous lesions have been removed from First Lady Jill Biden's eye and chest.

On Wednesday, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Joe Biden shared the news in a release.

Per O'Connor's notes, Dr. Biden had the outpatient Mohs surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye."

Doctors determined that the lesion was a form of basal cell carcinoma, which is the most common kind of skin cancer, per the Skin Cancer Foundation.

RELATED: Al Roker Got Through Life-Threatening Health Crisis with Wife Deborah: 'Without Her, I Wouldn't Be Here'

"All cancerous tissues was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells," said O'Connor, adding that he will continue to "monitor the area closely as it heals."

He does not believe she will need further surgery.

While the first lady was having the operation, doctors also noticed "a well-circumscribed, small lesion" on her left eyelid. They were able to successfully remove it and it "was sent for standard microscopic examination," said O'Connor.

RELATED: Bob Odenkirk Focusing on Work-Life Balance After Heart Attack: 'We Don't Get to Carry On Forever'

In addition, doctors found a lesion on the left side of Dr. Biden's chest, which also contained basal cell carcinoma. It was "successfully removed," O'Connor said.

He added that lesions that have basal cell carcinoma aren't known to "spread" like more dangerous types of skin cancer like melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.

However, they can get bigger which can make them harder to remove, said O'Connor.

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

As she recovers, Dr. Biden "is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well," said O'Connor, adding that she's going back home to the White House "later today."

Earlier this month, O'Connor said in a release shared with Valdivia that doctors discovered the lesions "during a routine skin cancer screening."

Dr. Biden's surgery comes nearly a year after she urged Americans to get cancer screenings.

In a message to the American public that was shared with people, Dr. Biden wrote on World Cancer Day, "Life is hectic. There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "I get it. The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings. But today, on World Cancer Day, I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment. If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic — but cancer doesn't stop for COVID."

"So, if you've put off going to the doctor, schedule your appointment today," Dr. Biden urged. "If you've put off your recommended cancer screenings, don't delay them any longer."

The issue is personal for the first lady and her family, and they have long spoken publicly about how cancer has darkened their lives — the president's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 — while motivating them to work toward reducing its threat.

"Cancer touches all of us in some way and it doesn't care if you're busy," she wrote in her new message, signed with an "XO, Jill."

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Outfielder Corey Dickerson, Nationals agree to deal for 2023

    WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson hopes to show he can still hit for power and make an impact in the majors in his 30s. Signing with the Washington Nationals should give the well-traveled outfielder the chance to show that. Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Nationals on Tuesday. After combining for just 19 home runs over the past three seasons, he joins a young team in Washington that's coming off three consecutive last-place finishes in the NL East and seems to match his me

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham