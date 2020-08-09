Dr. Jill Biden explains why she won't call President Trump names: 'I won't stoop to that'

Dr. Jill Biden isn’t willing to “stoop” to name-calling with President Donald Trump.

In a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, correspondent Rita Braver asked Biden if she would call Trump a “bully." In response, Biden said she’s not willing to go there.

"I am not gonna call Donald Trump names," Biden answered, "because then I'm doing the exact same negative thing that he does to other people, and I won't stoop to that."

Dr. Jill Biden opened up on CBS Sunday Morning, revealing that while she hates when President Trump attacks her children, she's not willing to trade insults. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) More

Biden says she greatly dislikes Trump making comments about members of their family since husband Joe Biden is the one running for president.

"I don't think he should be attacking my family," Biden said. "My family is not fair game. Joe is running against him, that's different. Not my children."

Biden also revealed some touching family memories, including when she discovered she was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Ashley, in 1980. The then-senator’s sons Beau and Hunter were there by her side when she discovered she was pregnant.

"They went with me to the drugstore to get the pregnancy test," Biden said. "It was a whole little conspiracy.” They were also responsible for breaking the news to to their dad: "Yes, they told their dad, 'We're having a baby!' And I said, 'You can name the baby.'"

In addition to being a mother, Biden chose to pursue a career as an educator, and even earned her doctorate in education. But even though becoming first lady of the United States would change her life, she still intends to teach community college if they make it to the White House.

"I hope so. I would love to. If we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach,” said Biden, who is known as “Dr. B” to her students. “It's important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession. I teach a lot of immigrants, and refugees. I love their stories, I love who they are as people, and I love the fact that I can help them on their path to success."

When it comes to guiding others, it’s not just her students who Biden helps navigate life’s ups and downs. She says she and her husband have discussed which candidate should take the role of his running mate.

"It's a marriage," she answered, "and you listen to one another, you talk things out with one another."

But when directly asked if she has weighed in on who the best pick for a vice president would be, Biden said ultimately, it’s her husband who has to make the choice.

"We've talked about the different women candidates,” said Biden. “But it's gotta be Joe's decision — who he feels most comfortable with, who shares his values, and that's what he's always said he and Barack had."

