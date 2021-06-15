Jill Biden Carried This Bag While Meeting the Queen of England, and It’s Somehow Still in Stock

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Less than a year into her husband's presidency, Dr. Jill Biden has already mastered the art of first lady fashion. On her trip to the United Kingdom with President Joe Biden last weekend, she wore everything from a simple pleated dress to a politically-charged blazer. But no matter the outfit, a certain accessory was almost always present - and by some miracle, it's still in stock.

Jill was spotted with the leather Erin clutch by Larroudé on multiple occasions, including during a meeting with the Queen of England at a G7 summit reception, where she paired it with a Gabriela Hearst trench coat. Earlier that day, she joined Kate Middleton on a visit to a primary school, where they participated in a roundtable discussion about childhood education.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

The purse made another appearance on Sunday, when the president and first lady attended a church service in the county of Cornwall. This time around, she styled it with a head-to-toe black and white look, complete with colorblocked pumps and several strands of pearls.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jill's ability to wear her Larroudé bag with such different outfits speaks to its versatility. The brand was founded by Marina Larroudé, former fashion director at Barneys New York, with the goal of creating high-quality accessories and loungewear at attainable prices. She seems to have done exactly that - the first lady's exact purse clocks in at $325, which, though expensive, is way more affordable than most of what she wears.

In addition to Jill's black style, the Erin clutch is available in stunning shades of pink and royal blue. Other standout Larroudé products include the Miso Platform Sandals and the faux fur Cali Flat Mules, which align perfectly with summer's chunky slide trend.

Shop Jill Biden's stamped leather Larroudé clutch before the rest of the world catches on. Its magnetic closure will keep your essentials secure, whether you're stashing your phone or your favorite travel-sized sunscreen (because hot girls reapply).

Erin Clutch In Black Stamped Leather

Courtesy

Shop now: $325; larroude.com