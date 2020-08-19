Jill Biden: 9 things you might not know about the former second lady after her DNC speech

Editor's note: This story originally published in May 2019 and has been updated.

"How did you get this number?"

Those were the first words then-college student Jill Jacobs said to Sen. Joe Biden when he called her "out of the blue" to ask her out on a date. She told him no.

She had other plans that night.

In her memoir, "Where the Light Enters," former second lady Jill Biden reveals details of the early days of her relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden. She writes about growing up as the oldest of five girls, being married and divorced before graduating from the University of Delaware and becoming a parent to two boys whose mother had tragically died just years before.

She told a similar story in her introduction to voters in her speech Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention.

View photos Dr. Jill Biden speaks before her husband Joe Biden takes the stage for his first public speech since announcing his candidacy for president Monday afternoon at the Teamsters Temple No. 249 in Pittsburgh. More

READ BIDEN 2020 COVERAGE

The key issues and events that made Delaware's favorite son

A comprehensive look at the Democratic nominee

One of the most compelling chapters in the book, and also discussed Tuesday, focuses on how she formed a relationship with Beau and Hunter, who were boys when Jill started dating Joe in 1975. Their mother Neilia and baby sister Naomi died in a car accident in 1972, just weeks before Joe was to be sworn in as U.S. senator.

"In our family, Neilia would always be Mommy, but I was Mom," she writes. "There was room enough, there was love enough, for us all."

Here's what else we learned about the former second lady:

She pushed boundaries in her 'Leave it to Beaver' kind of family

Jill Jacobs grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, part of a tight-knit family in which she was the oldest of five girls.

Her father was a bank teller and her mother a homemaker. Family dinners were the center of the Jacobs family's life — a tradition Jill keeps today. Yet when she was a teenager, she was the child who broke curfew, smoked cigarettes and broke into the local country club with her friends.

It led her to butting heads with her father, who was the disciplinarian. Biden writes later in the book that the birth of her daughter Ashley was her father's "perfect revenge" as the two of them would get into mother-daughter arguments during those teenage years.

"It made me unafraid to push as hard as I needed to," she writes of her parents' love, "to take chances and pick myself up when I fell flat on my face."

Jill is the one in the marriage who holds the grudges

Since she was a rebellious teenager, few people would have guessed she would have ended up with a politician like Joe Biden, Jill writes.

She describes him as a "statesman" who approaches his job with "grace and dignity."

"This is one of his most admirable traits, but to be honest, his approach drives me a little crazy at times," she writes.

For example, Joe will be friendly and make conversation with anyone, even if it's a colleague who previously badmouthed him, she writes. He often forgets the person made the comment in the first place.

"But that means I end up being the holder of the grudges," she writes. "I'm the one who wants to stomp up the hill to confront the mean kid. I remember every slight committed against the people I love.

"I can forgive, sure — but I don't believe in rewarding bad behavior."

View photos Jill Biden waves to the audience as she arrives to speak at Pellissippi State Community College, Friday, Jan. 9, 2015, in Knoxville, Tenn., about new initiatives to help more Americans go to college and get the skills they need to succeed. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) More

Story continues