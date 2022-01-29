‘Jihad Rehab’ Director Responds to Charges That Sundance Documentary Endangered Its Subjects

Christian Zilko
For better or worse, one of the most talked about movies at Sundance is “Jihad Rehab.” The documentary from American filmmaker Meg Smaker follows three Yemeni men who were recently released from Guantanamo Bay following 15 years of unlawful detainment. Before rejoining society, they spend time at a “rehabilitation center” in Saudi Arabia. Smaker was granted exclusive access to the facility, and spent five years making a documentary that she hoped would to “pull back that curtain of Oz. And just see the human behind that curtain.”

However, some early responses to the film have argued that “Jihad Rehab” perpetuates harmful stereotypes about Muslim men and potentially places the subjects in danger.

Documentarian Julia Bacha described the film as “dangerous orientalist gaze and really poor filmmaking. I fear for the safety of protagonists who weren’t given the chance to see it.” Letta Tayler of Human Rights Watch wrote thatSmaker never asks whether the men she profiles inside this ‘rehab’ center were convicted of or even charged with terrorism. Though the US held them for years behind bars at Guantanamo, they weren’t.”

In the midst of all the controversy, director Meg Smaker has spoken out to defend her process of making the film. Speaking to Variety, she said she worked closely with lawyers and local security experts to ensure the safety of her subjects.

“When it comes to what should and shouldn’t go in the film, and in terms of keeping our subjects safe, I always defer to people who actually know the local politics and the ways that things work in Saudi Arabia,” she said. “My co-producer and legal counsel over there know way better than anyone Stateside about what to put and not put in the film. I think it’s easy to look at a film and say they should have done this, that and the other, but unless you actually know the local workings on the ground, I’ve managed to defer to the people who do and can make those decisions for the film.”

There has also been discussion about how Smaker, a former firefighter and first time filmmaker, was able to gain access to the Mohammed Bin Nayef Centre for Counselling and Care when the likes of “60 Minutes” and the New York Times had been denied. Smaker said that she simply gained access through persistence and exercised editorial independence, and did not allow Saudi officials to approve anything in the film.

In addition to the charges of endangering human lives, she also denies that the film perpetuates racist stereotypes. In fact, she thinks the opposite is true. “I know so many people who look at these men as monsters and psychopaths, like they’re worthless, and it’s those people I’m trying to challenge,” she said. “Their stereotypes about these men, and about who they are. That was the intention behind this: You have these stereotypes of these men and you think you know them, but you do not. Here they are telling their own story.”

As Smaker firmly stands by “Jihad Rehab,” the film is currently seeking U.S. distribution.

