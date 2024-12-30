Jihad leads Arizona State against BYU after 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) at BYU Cougars (9-2)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on BYU after Basheer Jihad scored 20 points in Arizona State's 78-62 victory over the UMass Minutemen.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. BYU ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Keba Keita leads the Cougars with 9.0 boards.

The Sun Devils are 0-1 in road games. Arizona State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

BYU scores 85.6 points, 14.2 more per game than the 71.4 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The Cougars and Sun Devils match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

Alston Mason is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press