Jiah Khan Death Case: Sooraj Pancholi's Trial for Alleged Abetment to Suicide Moves to the CBI Court

A CBI court will now hear the Jiah Khan death case pending for 8 years. The sessions court, which was conducting a trial against her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, on charges of alleged abetment to suicide, has said that the trial should be transferred to a special CBI court. The alleged suicide has been probed by the Mumbai Police and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). The trial in the matter began in the early days of 2019.

The Pancholis are reportedly relieved that the trial will finally get expedited and everyone will find due closure. Advocate Prashant Patil, who represents Sooraj in the trial, was quoted by ETimes, “The order granted by the Hon’ble Sessions Court to transfer the said case to Special CBI Court is a welcome move for my client, Sooraj Pancholi… The matter now is transferred to Hon’ble CBI Court which according to law is the correct legal position. We are confident now that the matter shall be expeditiously conducted and concluded.”

On 3 June 2013, Jiah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom of her family’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. It was deemed a suicide in 2013, and re-confirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the CBI and a hearing at the Bombay High Court.

Jiah’s mother Rabiya continued to claim that her daughter had been murdered by her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, leading the prosecution to make a failed attempt to lay charges of murder and sexual assault in 2017. On 31 January 2018, nearly five years after her death, a court in Mumbai charged Pancholi with abetting Khan’s suicide.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here