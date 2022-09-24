Jhulan Goswami: The highest wicket-taker in women's ODI history to retire

Annesha Ghosh - Sports writer
·5 min read
Jhulan Goswami of India appeals during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and India at Seddon Park on March 12, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand
Jhulan Goswami's career in international cricket spanned two decades

On Saturday, Jhulan Goswami will play the last match of her two-decade-long career in international cricket.

The cricketer is set to retire at Lord's cricket ground, after the Indian women's cricket team plays the final match of the ongoing three-game One Day International (ODI) series against England.

Many summers ago, the towering fast bowler had plucked a blade of grass from the turf at Lord's - a keepsake in case she never returned to the hallowed stadium.

But Goswami went on to become a trail-blazer in women's cricket and inspired generations of girls in India to take up the sport.

A former India captain, she is the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket with 353 wickets in 283 matches.

"When I debuted [in international cricket], she was the captain; so it's a great opportunity for me to lead the last ODI she plays," said teammate and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"The team will be trying to create some great moments during the match so that she can take back good memories from it."

On 18 September, when 39-year-old Goswami played the first of three ODIs against England, she became the oldest female cricketer to represent the country. The record was earlier held by Mithali Raj - India's legendary batter who retired in June.

Goswami's prowess as a bowler shone through during Sunday's match, as it has during many matches before. In the words of the England team's stand-in captain Amy Jones, "She just never seems to have a dip in form… She's been so consistent."

Jhulan Goswami of India bowls during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia at Eden Park on March 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket

At the heart of Goswami's longevity and consistency is her profound awareness of her body and devotion to her craft. India men's captain Rohit Sharma has described her as a "once-in-a-generation player" and has said that Goswami's dedication to the game will inspire those wanting to represent India, "whether it's [in] women's cricket or men's cricket".

Women's cricket in India has struggled to enjoy the same level of recognition and funding as men's cricket.

So, much of Goswami's rise from Chakdaha, a small town in the eastern state of West Bengal, to the top of international cricket has been anchored in passion alone. Like Raj's 23-year cricketing career, Goswami's career too has blossomed despite the system.

Born into a conservative middle-class Bengali family that had no roots in competitive sport, Goswami didn't consider the prospect of pursuing cricket seriously until the 1997 Women's Cricket World Cup final - held in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in West Bengal.

She was a ball girl during the Australia vs New Zealand one-day match, and watching the Australian team do a victory lap at the Eden Gardens stadium kindled in her the dream of playing for India.

Goswami found a long-time personal coach in Swapan Sadhu, who set in motion the wheels of her formal training in the sport. Aged 15, she began to learn the ropes under Sadhu at Kolkata's Vivekananda Park, which was a good 80km (50 miles) away from her home. She would undertake solo train commutes of over two-and-a-half hours each way, thrice a week, to pursue her passion.

Jhulan Goswami of India bats during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between England and India at Bay Oval on March 16, 2022 in Tauranga, New Zealand
Goswami groomed herself to become a handy batter too

She made her debut in domestic cricket as part of the Bengal team towards the close of the 1990s and in January 2002, she made her international debut.

Though her primary skill was bowling, over time, Goswami groomed herself to become a handy batter too. In 2006, she struck her second Test half-century, helping India register their first-ever series victory against England in the longest format.

Through the most part of the late-2000s, Goswami was the fastest bowler in women's cricket, a phase that coincided with other personal highs. In 2007, she became the first Indian to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricketer of the Year Award, and took over captaincy from Raj for about three years ahead of the team's Australia tour in October 2008.

That same month, she became the first woman to be ranked number 1, when the ICC launched its world ranking system for female cricketers.

The 2017 ODI World Cup in England proved to be a watershed event in Goswami's career - and in Indian women's cricket.

It was Goswami's fourth 50-over world tournament and her bowling spells, especially in the semi-final against Australia and the final against England, helped give unfancied India a runners-up finish.

Around the same time, Goswami was making historic milestones in South Africa.

In May 2017, her 181st dismissal helped her top the wicket-takers' list in women's ODIs, overtaking one of her idols - Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick. The following February, she became the first woman to register 200 wickets in the ODI format.

Jhulan Goswami Jhulan Goswami of India poses with the trophy for Women's Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards prior to the ICC Twenty 20 Championship on September 10, 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Goswami poses with the 2007 ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award

Three months before the 2018 T20 World Cup, Goswami - the only Indian woman with a five-wicket haul across formats - quit T20 Internationals. She said her ageing body was unable to keep up with the rapidity of cricket's shortest format.

As India embarked on a search for younger players, Goswami renewed her pursuit for a World Cup win - something that continues to elude India even today. She believed the title was the "dhamaka" (explosion) needed to propel Indian women's cricket to the next level.

The visibility the 2017 World Cup campaign had brought the team, played a role in pushing Goswami, like Raj, to press on and aim for one last shot at World Cup glory.

But at the 2022 ODI World Cup, an injury ahead of India's last group fixture grounded Goswami. She watched her team make an unexpected league-stage exit from the sidelines.

Raj quit international cricket three months later without playing another match. Soon, speculations arose whether the 2022 world tournament would be Goswami's swansong too.

It wasn't. So the stage is now set at Lord's for one last bowling spell; one last burst of passion; one final hurrah "for Jhulu di" (Jhulu sis), as some of her teammates fondly call her.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational on Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. Second-seeded Kaitl

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Integration of Huberdeau, Kadri the buzz at Calgary Flames training camp

    Calgary general manager Brad Treliving swung for the fences in the summer, and he's as anxious as any Flames fan to see if his efforts replaced what was lost. Bringing forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri into the fold, and getting both under long-term contracts, were among the blockbuster moves of the NHL's off-season. Huberdeau and Kadri, signed for eight and seven years respectively, somewhat smoothed the ruffled feelings of Flames Nation over the refusal of top forwards Johnny Gaudrea

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l