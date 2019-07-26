Jhonattan Vegas withdraws from Barracuda Championship, rushes home for birth of son

After playing in the opening round, Jhonattan Vegas withdrew from the Barracuda Championship on Friday to rush home for the birth of his son. (Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas withdrew from the Barracuda Championship after just one round on Friday, though has a pretty great reason why.

Vegas’ wife went into labor on Friday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hey guys, unfortunately I had to WD from the @CudaChamp today because my wife went into labor early this morning. Im on my way home and hope I can make it for delivery. Thanks everyone @CudaChamp and sorry I couldn’t stay longer. All the best. Can’t wait to meet my baby boy 👼🏽👼🏽 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 26, 2019

“I’m on my way home and hope I can make it for delivery,” Vegas tweeted Friday morning. “Thanks everyone (at the Barracuda Championship) and sorry I couldn’t stay longer. All the best. Can’t wait to meet my baby boy.”

The three-time PGA Tour winner got off to a solid start at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada, on Thursday, firing a 3-under 69 to post eight points in the PGA Tour’s only event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring format. Tom Hoge leads the field after two rounds with 21 points, while Beau Hossler, John Chin and Collin Morikawa all sit just one point back.

Vegas is currently No. 71 in the FedExCup standings with just one week left in the regular season — placing him just outside the cut to make the BMW Championship field, the second of the PGA Tour’s three playoff events. The Barracuda Championship was a great opportunity for the 34-year-old to secure a few more last-minute points, however he clearly has more important things to worry about.

Story continues

While the Venezuelan native finished in a tie for third at The Players Championship in March, he has struggled recently. Vegas has missed the cut in three of his past six events, and has just three top-10 finishes all year.

More from Yahoo Sports: