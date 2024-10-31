.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada – Jhonata Diniz didn't expect to be fighting one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division in just his third UFC appearance, but he's not complaining.

The undefeated prospect got the call to face former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis on the main card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 246. This was shocking for Diniz (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), especially because "The Black Beast" already had an opponent for the event.

"Derrick Lewis is a very big name not just in the UFC, but around the world when you talk about MMA," Diniz said at Wednesday's UFC Fight Night 246 media day. "I really get surprised because he was booked to fight against another fighter. When the UFC came to us and let us know we were the new fighter for Derrick Lewis, it was a big surprise, big surprise, but we're ready for him."

Diniz is unsure why Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) ended up getting an opponent change, but he has a feeling it's due to the entertainment value he brings to the table.

"I think me vs. Derrick Lewis, this fight won't go to the last round, and for sure it's not to be a boring fight," Diniz said.

Diniz sees the bout with Lewis as a perfect opportunity to show the MMA world that he means business. He plans to do so by putting out the knockout artist.

"I know how important is this fight for me and I know when I knock him out it will put me in another level in this organization," Diniz explained. "It really represents a lot to me."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Jhonata Diniz says Derrick Lewis booking 'was a big surprise,' promises KO win at UFC Fight Night 246