Unai Emery delivers Champions League masterclass as Aston Villa slay modern giant Bayern Munich

Jhon Duran (left) celebrates scoring the winner for Aston Villa - PA/David Davies

An echo of the greatest night in Aston Villa’s history and the clearest note above all the clamour was of a hopeful future under Unai Emery, who oversaw the defeat of a modern giant of European football at Villa Park at the first time of asking.

Jhon Duran’s winning goal against Bayern Munich was the latest high point in the Emery era, on the night Villa Park returned to Europe’s greatest club competition, 42 years after the club’s great triumph of 1982.

The surviving greats of that Villa team, some of whom were in the stands this time, are now white of hair and stiff of knee. The European Cup has become the giant 36-team Champions League. But the old thrill of beating a great opponent remains as compelling as ever.

This was a beautifully crafted Emery win. Much less possession, against a side rich in Champions League experience and led in attack by the England captain Harry Kane.

Yet for all that fluency and patience, Bayern did not create the chances that they might have expected. Emery had worked out their vulnerability.

It was that strategy – the direct ball to a fleet-footed striker which worked when the substitute Duran took a left-footed volley early, surprising Manuel Neuer.

There were still 11 regulation minutes remaining and they were filled with the tension brought on by a flood of Bayern attacks and one outstanding late Emi Martinez save from Kane.

Finally four decades on from that 1982 triumph in Rotterdam, there is a sequel. In the stand, picked out by the television cameras, and disguised by both beard and hat, the heir to the British throne, and loyal Villan, the Prince of Wales, celebrated unrestrained. Villa played on the transition, fast and direct when they had the ball, and it worked perfectly.

The Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa’s victory - Getty Images/James Gill

Emery had done it again – even without his injured captain John McGinn. He departed, as is his way, immediately with the crowd in thrall to this great coach.

He had picked five Englishmen in his starting line-up and among them the 22-year-old Jaden Philogene was outstanding. For Vincent Kompany, the young Bayern manager, there was a strong sense that Emery’s ringcraft had just been too accomplished.

There was another very promising performance from Morgan Rogers, the former West Bromwich Albion academy boy who came to Villa via Manchester City. He played behind Ollie Watkins and then later Duran and measured up well against Michael Olise, a No 10 behind Kane for Bayern.

The England captain has come under fire in Germany for his performances of late against the bigger opponents. There were times this evening when he was exasperated at the choices of some of his team-mates.

Watkins a constant menace

Villa had used the direct ball to Watkins well in the first half, exposing Dayot Upamecano’s struggles with the England striker’s ability to turn quickly and run hard.

Twice Watkins tumbled under the French defender’s challenges and the second time the free-kick award would lead to a goal buried by Pau Torres. It was later disallowed by the tightest of margins for offside on a VAR review.

It was Bayern’s first defeat in seven years in what was best described as the non-knockout stages of the Champions League – previously the group stages, now the giant league ladder – and their first of this season.

Kompany would say later that the early momentum was lost and suggest this result was something of an anomaly. “I’m convinced we are the type of team who will score the goals more often than not,” Kompany said later.

Except it is this kind of outcome that is the speciality of Emery – a manager who consistently seeks out the weaknesses of opponents and exploits them. Certainly, Villa had less of the ball and fewer attacks than Bayern but they did have better chances. That did not feel like a coincidence by the end of the night.

Of the five Englishmen in the Villa line-up — Watkins, Rogers and Ezri Konsa as well as the homegrown Philogene and Jacob Ramsey — the latter seemed to exacerbate an old injury and was substituted on 27 minutes. His replacement Leon Bailey went on to have an unimpressive half an hour before he himself suffered the ignominy of the substitute’s substitution. It may have been fitness related. He began with two mistakes in the first five minutes and did not improve much after that.

It was a difficult night for Kane. He should have been squared the ball on 29 minutes when Serge Gnabry was set free down the right wing. Instead Gnabry lashed a poor shot wide of the near post and drew Kane’s admonishment. Kompany had introduced Jamal Musiala at half-time, a notable absentee from the starting line-up. Bayern had more of the ball once again but they struggled to create the big chances.

The goal was taken magnificently. Torres’ long ball did not have enough pace on it by the time it reached Duran for him to allow it to run past him and the challenging defender Upamecano, and go direct to goal. Instead he had to take it first time and he did so on his left foot.

Emery would say later that he and his staff had paid close attention to the positioning of Neuer. The goalkeeper was in the Villa half when his side were attacking and every turnover of possession to the home team had him scurrying back.

Duran’s shot seemed to be cognisant of this with the angle and the loft of it. It was his sixth goal of the season so far and his fifth as a substitute. Villa had to hang on at the end, and Martinez’s save at the last from Kane provided a final thrilling twist.

10:39 PM BST

How Jhon Duran scored his wonder goal for Aston Villa to down Bayern Munich

John (not Jhon) Percy analyses the goal that gave Aston Villa one of their most memorable European nights. Read his full breakdown here.

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa celebrates the team's victory at full time during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Aston Villa FC and FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen at Villa Park on October 02, 2024 in Birmingham, Englan

10:22 PM BST

Morgan Rogers reacts, speaking to TNT Sports

“It was surreal. The atmosphere, the occasion, just everything about it. Playing one of the biggest teams in the world and just competing out there like we did, we had like 12 men out there with the fans. It’s just amazing. “I’ve always believe in my ability. It’s about patience and having the right people around you and being patient and you know your time will come. Luckily I found a manager that trusted me and believed in me. When I came here he kind of took me under his wing and tried to improve me and I’m only getting better. It’s all thanks to him.”

10:16 PM BST

This means a lot

10:14 PM BST

This man has worked wonders at Villa

Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, acknowledges the fans at full time following the team's victory during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25

He has every right to be beaming. A strong pedigree in Europe (four Europa League titles to his name) but this will rank up there as one of the most memorable victories of his managerial career. A tough time at Arsenal, yes, but his reputation is soaring at his second English club.

10:12 PM BST

Prince William celebrates a majestic performance from Villa

HRH William, Prince of Wales, celebrates Aston Villa's victory on the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase

10:10 PM BST

Emiliano Martinez reacts to Villa’s win, his saves and Duran’s goal

“Yeah, it’s unreal to be fair. It’s the loudest Villa Park that I heard since I joined the club. It was hurting my ears at some points. It’s a club that’s moving forward, that’s the main reason why I stay at this football club. With Harry Kane you always know he is going to hit on target at some point. We are committed defensively more in the Champions League, we need to translate that to the Premier League now. We are conceding some sloppy goals in the Premier League. We need to find that balance, we can move on from here. “He’s [Jhon Duran] been on fire. He came back with a different mentality this season. He is willing to work hard, he is pushing Ollie all the way. He’s a super sub like they have been calling him.The first time he touched the ball he lobbed Neuer, one of the best goalies in history. We know that Neuer plays high, we watch a lot of movies with the manager. He had that in his mind.”

10:05 PM BST

A tough one for Bayern

They slump to 15th in the league phase for what it’s worth. Villa climb to sixth after two games with Liverpool just ahead of them.

Bayern players leave the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

09:59 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

The scoreline as it was in 1982. A lot less at stake in this game than that 42 years ago but Villa fans will feel like celebrating this as vigorously as they did that night in Rotterdam. Superb stuff. Duran’s superb finish the moment of the match at one end, four brilliant saves from Emiliano Martinez at the other end mean it’s three points for Villa.

Villa celebrate a famous victory - PA/David Davies

09:57 PM BST

90+5 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

It’s a corner out to Kimmich on the edge of the box. It’s an inch-perfect cross for Kane lurking on the six-yard box. He glances it towards goal...

Soccer Football - Champions League - Aston Villa v Bayern Munich - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane heads at goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

...but Martinez makes his fourth super save of the evening – and the second since Villa went ahead – to palm it away with his right-hand!

Soccer Football - Champions League - Aston Villa v Bayern Munich - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez makes a save

A bit of ping-pong in the box but Villa see out the danger... for now.

09:55 PM BST

90+4 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Kane takes with his right foot from 20 yards out but it is deflected behind for a Bayern corner... how much more defending will Villa have to do?

09:54 PM BST

90+2 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

At 73 minutes I wrote the following:

I do feel a clear chance will come Bayern’s way in the next 20 minutes or so. It is just whether they will take it. And also whether Villa get a chance of their own.

Villa had a chance and took it. Bayern had one and did not. Though another comes their way with a free-kick from a gettable distance. Kane is standing over it...

09:51 PM BST

90 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Musila puts Gnabry through just yards from goal. His snap-shot is saved by a charging Martinez. Brilliant again from the Argentine who has made three top-class saves in this game. Just positions himself perfectly there.

09:50 PM BST

89 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Tel has a shot from 25 yards out but it is weak and along the ground. Martinez claims easily. Aston Villa are on the brink of a memorable victory.

Aston Villa fans celebrate after Jhon Duran scores the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 2, 2024

09:48 PM BST

87 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Diego Carlos puts it behind for a Bayern Munich corner... tense times.

09:47 PM BST

85 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Can Villa cling on? Can they find another?!

09:42 PM BST

80 mins - Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

Such a sweet connection from Duran there. And not for the first time this season.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran scores the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

Emery loves it, as well he might. The look on Upamecano’s face says a lot.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park

09:42 PM BST

GOAAAAL! Duran with another screamer!

Villa are ahead as Duran lobs Neuer from 30 yards! A fantastic ball from Pau Torres finds Duran who has Upamecano bearing down on him but before the Bayern defender can even think about making a challenge he lashes the ball with his left foot ferociously over the head of Neuer who is caught off-guard on the edge of his 18-yard box and ends up looking rather silly as the ball swishes into the back of the net.

Aston Villa 1 Bayern Munich 0

09:39 PM BST

78 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Well, this second-half has not been as entertaining as the first.

09:35 PM BST

74 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Gnabry wins another corner with Konsa sending it behind. Barkley losing the ball in the middle of the park in the lead-up to that. Villa survive the corner, defending as well as they have all night.

09:34 PM BST

73 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

I do feel a clear chance will come Bayern’s way in the next 20 minutes or so. It is just whether they will take it. And also whether Villa get a chance of their own.

09:32 PM BST

69 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Another change for Villa as Watkins, who has run and run and run tonight comes off and Jhon Duran comes on in his stead.

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League

09:28 PM BST

67 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Sane tries to find Gnabry on the left-hand side of the box. It’s a sharp counter to that point but the pass is intercepted by Digne before Gnabry can take a touch. He was offside, anyway.

09:27 PM BST

65 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

If anyone cares at this phase in this atrociously formatted competition, Aston Villa would be in 10th of 36 in the league stage if it all stays like this and Bayern would be sixth.

09:25 PM BST

64 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Villa under increasing pressure here but Bayern are not creating gold-plated chances by any means.

09:23 PM BST

62 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Barkley with a lovely through-ball to Maatsen in the box but Laimer is there to ensure he cannot get the shot away with some superbly aware defending.

09:22 PM BST

60 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Gnabry down the left, cuts in and has a shot with his right. He shoots, it is deflected slightly off Konsa and Martinez gets down low to save comfortably.

09:20 PM BST

59 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

A double substitution for Villa and Leon Bailey is coming off. He came on at about 30 minutes so hasn’t even lasted much more than that himself. Onana also hauled off. Maatsen and Barkley on.

Onana on the floor injured

09:18 PM BST

57 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Sorry to keep banging on about this (though not really) but this is the Watkins/Upamecano incident from the first-half that was not given as a foul. Again, all I can see that is decisive and definitive is Watkins tripping himself up. Ferdinand thinks it’s 100 per cent a free-kick and he has played a lot more football than me, but that doesn’t exclude him from being wrong.

Looks like Ross Barkley is about to come on and Onana could be coming off. He has struggled at the start of the half physically.

09:15 PM BST

54 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Kimmich takes the corner and it is atrocious, hitting the side netting at the near post. Emery having a word with the Uefa officials on the touchline for some reason. Probably the follow-on from that penalty check for handball a few minutes earlier. It looked amusing in slow motion, I assure you.

The fourth official rteact as he stands between Bayern Munich's Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany (L) and Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery during the UEFA Champions League league stage football match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich

09:13 PM BST

52 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Gnabry, now on the left, whips a ball in but Diego Carlos heads away to clear the danger. The next attack there are claims for a handball by Konsa as he slides in to stop a Pavlovic cross. It does touch his arm but it is tucked in close to his body and goes back for a corner, after a brief check by the officials.

09:10 PM BST

49 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Upamecano fouls Watkins again, but this time in the middle of the park as Watkins was moving back in his own half. He has already been booked and you might suggest another foul of any but the most innocuous kind will see him sent off.

Soccer Football - Champions League - Aston Villa v Bayern Munich - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2024 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins in action

09:08 PM BST

47 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Philogene makes a run down the left, gets into the penalty box with a few fake stepovers. Slips as he crosses but wins the corner. Watkins is there but cannot quite head it goalwards.

09:06 PM BST

KICK-OFF

Back under way in the second-half at Villa Park.

09:06 PM BST

Ladies and gentlemen, the Prince of Wales

Britain's Prince William, second left in back row, reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2,

No idea what this was in reaction to. Probably that ‘foul’ on Watkins.

08:51 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

An entertaining first-half, no doubt with chances at both ends. Watkins makes a run in behind Upamecano again. He is causing the Bayern defender all kinds of problems. Questions from the TNT Sport commentary about whether Upamecano should have been booked for the first of two incidents but, as I said earlier, from what I see Watkins simply tripped himself up.

08:47 PM BST

45+1 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Kim challenges Philogene for a ball up the field from Martinez. He launched over the top of the Villa player and landed awkwardly.

08:46 PM BST

45 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Martinez has the ball and wastes a bit of time as we head to the conclusion of the half. Two added minutes.

08:46 PM BST

42 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Villa still finding it difficult to get much of the ball.

08:41 PM BST

37 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Kimmich takes a free-kick from distance. It’s quite far out and bounces once as Martinez claims it comfortably. He is called into action again a few moments later Olise has a shot from distance. It is heading for the top corner but Martinez tips it over! A superb save.

08:37 PM BST

34 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Laimer tries to find a Bayern shirt on the box from the right, not under a great deal of pressure. Tielemans blocks it and it loops impotently to Martinez.

08:36 PM BST

33 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

I forgot to mention that Jacob Ramsey went off injured and was replaced by Leon Bailey, just before the half-hour mark.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey (left) goes down injured during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, Birmingham

08:34 PM BST

32 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

So far Villa have had 31.5 per cent of possesion, two shots to Bayern’s three, one on target each. After a tough first 10 minutes the game has evened up. Bayern with more of the ball, yes, but Villa look dangerous when they find Watkins. Tielemans with a couple of superb through-balls.

08:31 PM BST

29 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Gnabry bursts down the right wing for Bayern, towards goal and shoots from a narrow angle but blasts wide. He had Kane unmarked in the middle and the England striker is pretty annoyed that Gnabry went for goal from where he was. And so he should be.

Bayern Munich's German forward #07 Serge Gnabry reacts after failing to score during the UEFA Champions League league stage football match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 2, 2024

08:27 PM BST

25 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Villa are really coming into this game now and are creating chances. Watkins picks the ball up with a smart run on the right. He squares it into the box, it is cleared to Onana on the edge of the box, who fires it in... but straight at Neuer. It was Jacob Ramsey who was offside for the free-kick.

08:26 PM BST

‘Watkins and Rogers can threaten’

Strong start from Bayern who have controlled the possession. But Villa have shown that quick turnovers and the pace of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers can be threatening. Loyal Villan, and heir to the throne, William, Prince of Wales, in attendance.

08:24 PM BST

23 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Pau Torres pokes in at the far post and Villa Park goes mad!

Villa work a free-kick well, aided by some slightly slopping defending from Bayern. They are looking at off-side, though... this could be wiped off.

Champions League - Aston Villa v Bayern Munich - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2024 Aston Villa's Pau Torres scores a goal that was later

Indeed it is. We stay level.

08:21 PM BST

18 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Looking back on the Watkins/Upamecano incident I think Watkins actually trips himself up. The defender doesn’t really make an attempt to challenge the ball and is a little all over the back of Watkins, but Watkins appeared to go down because one leg hit his other. I am not totally sure there wasn’t a clip from the Bayern man to cause that but I couldn’t see it.

In any case, Upamecano does haul down Watkins when he’s trying to spin free of him and chase a ball over the top and gets a booking for it.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) is fouled by Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park,

08:18 PM BST

15 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Huge cheers for a foul as Watkins is played through on goal by Tielemans again. It looks very much to me like he is hauled unfairly down by Upamecano – with just the keeper ahead – but the referee waves it away...

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins reacts during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park

Those sorts of chances look to be Villa’s best chance of scoring tonight. But they will need to be patient when they do not have the ball. And clinical when they do have it.

08:16 PM BST

14 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Chance for Villa! Digne with a good cross in from the left curling away from the back post. Ollie Watkins is there, challenged by Kim but can only nod over. The Bayern defender doing just enough to put him off.

08:14 PM BST

11 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

More of the same in the last few minutes with Bayern bossing the possesion. 71 per cent of it in total so far this evening.

08:11 PM BST

7 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Bayern dispossessed as Tielemans finds Watkins’ run with a through ball as he tries to advance into the box in space but his backheel does not find Rogers behind him and Bayern come again.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (left) and Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday October 2, 2024.

08:08 PM BST

6 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Bayern pressing and pressuring Villa into making mistakes in their own third. Bayern moving the ball quickly in the final third. Kimmich finds Harry Kane with a fine ball from the right. He heads down but straight at Martinez who stops smartly with his left boot. Kane was offside, as it turned out.

Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper #23 Emiliano Martinez (R) saves a shot from Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane during the UEFA Champions League league stage football match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 2, 2024.

08:06 PM BST

3 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

Kimmich has a shot from 20-odd yards out but scuffs it a little and Martinez is able to collect comfortably. Villa have struggled to get the ball here, though we are not even four minutes into the game.

Bayern's Michael Olise, left, duels for the ball with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England,

08:03 PM BST

2 mins - Aston Villa 0 Bayern Munich 0

A bit of a worry at the back for Villa as Digne is facing goal with the ball – and Martinez – at his feet and he boots it behind for a corner, which Onana heads away for a Bayern throw.

08:02 PM BST

KICK-OFF!

Here we go. Villa Park is rocking by the sounds of it.

07:58 PM BST

A reminder of the teams as we prepare to kick off

07:48 PM BST

Unai Emery speaks to TNT Sports

“To play Champions League here again is an exciting moment. As a club, as players, coaches we want to keep it for a long time again. I always try to face this competition more or less showing our good performances and our capacity to be here and compete here. “The level as well are different in different matches. We compete very well in Bern against Young Boys and we respected them. We were favourites to win but to be favourites must use the potential to do it and we did it. Today again Bayern Munich are favourites and we have to compete... our capacity when we are with the ball. The game plan is going to be very demanding for us but we have to be ready to stop them and try to dominate our capacity on the pitch.”

07:44 PM BST

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has been speaking to TNT Sports

“This does feel familiar, and it’s not a long time since I’ve been here, but in the end, it’s about the great football night that’s ahead, traditional club in the Champions League, two of them in reality, and hopefully a great night. “I think we have an attacking threat, that’s for sure, but as we’ve seen, when you play against teams that can be compact and defending well, I think for any team in the world, you’ve got to make the most of your chances but I think the club is very ambitious, the players always approach every game to win so that’s the mindset today and hopefully we’ll see the best of us. “As a coach, you’re always a little bit anxious about these moments, but no, he’s [Harry Kane] robust, he’s experienced, he gave us a thumbs up, so he’s ready for the game and he’ll be just as motivated as I am.”

07:34 PM BST

Half-and-half scarves... very popular

I do not believe any of these scarves are official... - PA/David Davies

The Villa club shop was doing a booming business in half-and-half scarves a couple of hours before kick-off. The club’s co-owner Wes Edens, with chief executive Chris Heck, even made an appearance. Villa’s other owner Nassef Sawiris just got a steward to take his picture on the side of the pitch. It seems everyone wants a memento of the evening.

07:29 PM BST

Gary Shaw honoured in the Villa programme

The name of the late great Gary Shaw included in the squad list printed on the back of the matchday programme for tonight’s game. It’s a huge night for Villa. Long queues for the programme sellers outside the ground. Great atmosphere.

A programme showing Gary Shaw's name on the program next to a icon of the European Cup

07:25 PM BST

And how Bayern have fared in their last five games

Drew: Bayern 1 Leverkusen 1

Won: Werder Bremen 0 Bayern 5

Won: Bayern 9 Dinamo Zagreb 2

Won: Holstein Kiel 1 Bayern 6

Won: Bayern 2 Freiburg 0

Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Dinamo Zagreb in Munich, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

Fair to say they have been banging them in. 23 goals in this period. Obviously a good chunk of those came in their first Champions League game (four from Kane that night), but plenty more elsewhere.

07:10 PM BST

The form book for Villa

Drew: Ipswich 2 Aston Villa 2

Won: Wycombe 1 Aston Villa 2

Won: Aston Villa 3 Wolves 1

Won: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 3

Won: Aston Villa 3 Everton 2

A pretty decent recent return so far for Emery’s side. Their only loss so far is the 2-0 home loss to Arsenal which, as far as these things go, is no shame at all. Tonight will arguably be a bigger test against a side who has been free-scoring.

06:57 PM BST

Your teams for this evening

Aston Villa

Starting XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, Philogene, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Substitutes: Gauci, Zych, Nedeljkovic, Cash, Maatsen, Bogarde, Yong, Swinkels, Barkley, Buendia, Bailey, Duran

Bayern Munich

Starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Kim, Upamecano, Davies, Laimer, Pavlovic, Coman, Olise, Gnabry, Kane

Substitutes: Dier, Goretzka, Guerreiro, Palhinha, Musiala, Muller, Peretz, Sane, Tel, Ulreich

04:11 PM BST

Good evening

Welcome to our coverage of Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in tonight’s Champions League. Hard to say if this is Villa’s biggest game of the last couple of decades (there have been a few cup finals in this time), but it certainly feels significant.

Of course, they have already returned to Europe’s top table and did so with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Young Boys in Switzerland. But given the quality and status of the opposition and the fact that they visit Villa Park it brings it a notch or three above that outing a couple of weeks ago.

There is also significant history between the two sides. They have only met once before and that was on Aston Villa’s greatest night in Europe or anywhere. 42 years ago in Rotterdam Villa beat Bayern 1-0 via a goal from Peter Withe. Telegraph Sport’s Jim White has spoken to some of the members from that victorious side in a fantastic piece here.

In recent decades Villa have not spent much time in Europe whilst Bayern have been mainstays. In fact, last season’s foray in the Europa Conference League was their first European football since the 2011/12 season when they were knocked out of the Europa League by Rapid Vienna. Villa did manage to win that competition but truly earned their place in the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League. That is form which they have kept up this season.

Manager Unai Emery, who has a decent record against tonight’s visitors, has spoken of the “special” occasion that awaits his team this evening.

Unai Emery has led Aston Villa back to Europe’s premier competition - PA/Mike Egerton

“We are motivated and so excited to play with our supporters in Villa Park. It is a special, special match for everyone,” Emery said. “We are very motivated coming back to Europe last year, with Aston Villa not playing Bayern Munich since 42 years ago.”

“I think Europe is something very, very important and very, very difficult. This is the challenge we have now. Of course it’s against one of the best teams in the world. They are favourites, much bigger favourites than us.”

The game kicks off at 8pm BST and we will have team news from both sides for you shortly.