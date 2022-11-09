What Is JHM Consolidation Berhad's (KLSE:JHM) Share Price Doing?

JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM1.35 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.82. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether JHM Consolidation Berhad's current trading price of RM0.83 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at JHM Consolidation Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is JHM Consolidation Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that JHM Consolidation Berhad’s ratio of 13.05x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.33x, which means if you buy JHM Consolidation Berhad today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that JHM Consolidation Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that JHM Consolidation Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of JHM Consolidation Berhad look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for JHM Consolidation Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? JHM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at JHM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JHM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for JHM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about JHM Consolidation Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, JHM Consolidation Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in JHM Consolidation Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

