Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour’ Tour Dates With Coi Leray, Tink and More

Jhené Aiko has announced her upcoming “The Magic Hour” arena tour, bringing along supporting acts including Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé.

The singer will kick off the trek on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Across the 27 stops, Aiko will touch down in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and Atlanta throughout the summer before wrapping it up at Columbus, OH’s Nationwide Arena on August 22.

Aiko has largely played festival shows over the past few years. Ahead of the release of her third solo album “Chilombo” in 2020, she announced that she would bring “The Magic Hour” tour across the nation, though ultimately canceled it due to the pandemic. “Chilombo” went on to receive critical acclaim and earned her three Grammy nominations including album of the year and best progressive R&B album.

Over the past year, Aiko has released a handful of loose singles including “Sun/Son,” dedicated to her one-year-old, in January. Last year, released a pair of songs including “calm & patient” and “alive & well (gratitude mantra).”

Presale tickets for “The Magic Hour” go on sale on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will be made available to the public

Check out the tour dates below.

Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center

Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center

Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

