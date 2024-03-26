Jhené Aiko Announces ‘The Magic Hour’ Tour Dates With Coi Leray, Tink and More
Jhené Aiko has announced her upcoming “The Magic Hour” arena tour, bringing along supporting acts including Coi Leray, Tink, Umi and Kiana Ledé.
The singer will kick off the trek on June 19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Across the 27 stops, Aiko will touch down in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and Atlanta throughout the summer before wrapping it up at Columbus, OH’s Nationwide Arena on August 22.
Aiko has largely played festival shows over the past few years. Ahead of the release of her third solo album “Chilombo” in 2020, she announced that she would bring “The Magic Hour” tour across the nation, though ultimately canceled it due to the pandemic. “Chilombo” went on to receive critical acclaim and earned her three Grammy nominations including album of the year and best progressive R&B album.
Over the past year, Aiko has released a handful of loose singles including “Sun/Son,” dedicated to her one-year-old, in January. Last year, released a pair of songs including “calm & patient” and “alive & well (gratitude mantra).”
Presale tickets for “The Magic Hour” go on sale on March 27 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will be made available to the public
Check out the tour dates below.
Jun 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jun 20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jun 22 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jun 23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Jun 27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jun 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Jul 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Jul 2 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul 6 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Jul 7 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jul 12 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Jul 13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Jul 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
Aug 5 – San Fransisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Chase Center
Aug 8 – Portland, OR @ Golden Center
Aug 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Moda CEnter
Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Aug 17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug 22 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
