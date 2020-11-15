Jharkhand reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 328 recoveries

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,05,935, according to the state health department. Notably, 328 recoveries were also reported.

According to the department, as many as 922 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state. So far, 1,01,897 people have been discharged while there are 3,116 active cases.

As many as 10,693 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested in the state so far to 37,77,488, the data revealed. (ANI)