Jharkhand reports 129 new Covid cases, 291 recoveries

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,06,064, according to the data released by the health department.

According to the data, 291 others recovered/were discharged after contracting COVID-19 in the state. So far, 1,02,188 people have recovered or been discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, two more deaths were also reported on Sunday taking the death toll to 924. Currently, there are only as many as 2,952 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As many as 10,186 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total number of samples tested in the state so far to 37,90,900, the data revealed. (ANI)

Notably, Jharkhand had on Saturday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)