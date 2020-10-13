Jharkhand Police detains man with 1,000 passports, Rs 10 lakh cash

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 13 (ANI): Jharkhand Police has detained a person carrying approximately 1,000 passports and Rs 10 lakhs in cash from Ranchi.

Superintendent of Police (SP), City Sourabh on Tuesday said that the man claimed that he is a travel agent.

The police have begun the verification process based on his claims. They contacted several persons whose passports were recovered from the possession of the detained person.

No fake passports have been detected so far and further verification is underway, the SP said. (ANI)