Jharkhand government revokes general consent for CBI

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 6 (ANI): Jharkhand Government on Thursday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out any investigation in the state.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 6 of the Special Police Establishment Act 1946 (25 of 1946), the Government of Jharkhand hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment as also by any other instruments issued by the Government of Jharkhand, from time to time, to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Jharkhand," the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department said in an order.

On November 4, Kerala decided to revoke general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

Earlier on October 21, the Maharashtra government withdrew its consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

Three non-BJP-ruled states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal - had already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction. (ANI)