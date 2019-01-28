JGR reveals Kyle Busch's chocolate-infused new-look No. 18

It’s time for a sweet new scheme for Kyle Busch in 2019 as Joe Gibbs Racing has revealed the look that the 2015 champion will have on track for multiple races in the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The new look features what we will call a chocolate-infused look over the yellow base of the No. 18 Toyota Camry, promoting the new M&Ms Chocolate Bars.

Kyle Busch

Last year’s primary car featured a plethora of colors atop the yellow base of the scheme.

Entering the 2019 season, Busch is looking to make his fifth straight Championship 4 while battling for his second premier series championship. He enters the year just six wins away from 200 national series victories in NASCAR.

