JGBs flat in subdued trade amid virus worries; eyes on BOJ bond-buying plan

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Monday amid continued coronavirus worries, as investors avoided big moves ahead of the Bank of Japan's monthly bond-buying plan.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 152.14, with a trading volume of 11,034 lots.

The 20-year JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.395%, while the 30-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.585%.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the short end of the curve, the five-year yield was steady at minus 0.110%.

However, trading in cash bonds was subdued, with the two-year, 10-year and 40-year JGBs untraded.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchases in its regular operation, buying 400 billion yen of five-to-10 year JGBs and 120 billion yen of 10-25 year notes.

The central bank is scheduled to announce its July plan on Tuesday.

Market participants returned to trade on Monday after the global death toll from new coronavirus surpassed half a million people on Sunday.

Nearly one-quarter of all the deaths have been in the United States, with cases surging in a handful of southern and western states that emerged from lockdown earlier than other states. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Christopher Cushing)