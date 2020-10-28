JGBs edge higher on coronavirus, U.S. stimulus worries

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Prices of Japanese government bonds edged higher on Wednesday as coronavirus cases surged at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty over a stimulus deal in Washington also weighed on risk sentiment.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 18,076 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield inched down half-a-basis point to 0.020%.

The 20-year JGB yield, the 30-year JGB yield and the 40-year JGB yield fell half-a-basis point each to 0.400%, 0.625% and 0.655%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield stood flat at minus 0.130%, while the five-year yield lost 1 basis point to minus 0.110%.

France, Poland, Russia, Sweden, the United States and other countries have registered record numbers of coronavirus infections in recent days as winter approached the Northern Hemisphere, boosting the allure of safe-haven assets.

Sentiment took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that a coronavirus economic relief deal would likely come after the Nov. 3 election.

On the home front, the Bank of Japan is likely to keep monetary settings unchanged at its two-day policy meeting, which is scheduled to end on Thursday. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)