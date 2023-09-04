JGB yields rise ahead of key 10-year bond auction

By Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Monday, reversing from last week's lows, to track elevated U.S. Treasury yields as investors awaited a key 10-year JGB auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.645%, off the two-week low of 0.625% hit on Friday. U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors pared positions ahead of the long holiday weekend, following an August non-farm payrolls report that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates in September.

The rise in U.S. Treasury yields has put upward pressure on the JGB yields, making it easy for them to rise higher on Monday, according to Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist at T&D Asset Management in Tokyo.

The 10-year yield has only reached as high as 0.675%, still far from the new de-facto 1% upper limit that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) set in July.

Investors, however, have been cautious not to push yields up too quickly after the BOJ stepped in several times with emergency-buying operations to subdue sharp rises.

BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Aug. 2 that the central bank was ready to stem rises before the 10-year bond yield hit 1%.

"I think the fact that the BOJ doesn't see (the 10-year JGB yield) reaching 1% is a big signal, so as market participants, we're watching the situation very closely," said Namioka.

The Ministry of Finance will conduct an auction of the closely watched bond on Tuesday.

Data from a survey of household spending in Japan will be published ahead of the auction, giving further clues into the state of the country's economy as the central bank looks for signs of sustained growth before increasing interest rates.

"If (household spending numbers) come in weak, I think ultra-loose monetary policy will continue, so this will be one important point to watch," Namioka added.

On the superlong end, the 30-year yield ticked up 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.660% earlier in the session before settling slightly lower at 1.655%.

The 20-year JGB yield sat 2.5 bps higher at 1.365%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3.5 bps to 1.835%, near a two-week high.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.02% and the five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.22%. (Reporting by Brigid Riley)