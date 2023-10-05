JGB superlong yields rise to decade highs after weak 30-year auction

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Superlong Japanese government bond yields reversed early declines to rise to decade highs on Thursday, after an auction of 30-year securities saw the weakest demand in more than four years.

Japanese yields had started the session by tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, but the weak demand at the sale flipped sentiment.

"The auction result shows that end investors are cautious about buying bonds on this timing," said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"The reason is the recent market volatility," she added. "It's too early to say that U.S. yields have stabilized, so if you're a dip buyer you probably want to skip this auction and see how the market develops."

The closely watched auction produced the longest tail - a measure of demand that subtracts the average and cut-off prices - since June of 2019 at 0.50 yen.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 bps to 1.830% as of 0423 GMT, the highest since September 2013, reversing an earlier drop to as low as 1.795%.

The 20-year yield rose by the same margin to 1.59%, a level last since in December of 2013, after earlier sliding to 1.56%.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield also pared declines on the result, and was last 0.5 bp lower at 0.80%, from as low as 0.79% earlier. It had risen to the highest since August 2013 at 0.805% on Wednesday.

The five-year JGB yield was 1.5 bps lower at 0.325%. The two-year note had yet to trade. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sonia Cheema)