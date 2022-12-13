CORRECTED-JGB futures ease, yields drift down before U.S. CPI

(Corrects headline to say yields drift down, not up)

TOKYO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond futures slipped to a one-and-a-half-month low on Tuesday, taking cues from overnight moves in Treasuries ahead of key U.S. inflation data later in the global day.

At the same time, cash JGB yields drifted toward the lower end of recent ranges, while the 10-year yield clung to the upper limit of the Bank of Japan's policy band at 0.250%.

The U.S. benchmark Treasury yield climbed to a 10-day high of 3.632% on Monday, and remained elevated in Tokyo trading at 3.6076% as of 0445 GMT.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 12 yen to 148.06, after earlier dipping to 148.00, the lowest level since Oct. 25.

The U.S. consumer price report later in the day will be closely monitored as recent data has suggested that inflation remains sticky, reducing optimism that the Federal Reserve may soon pivot following a series of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decides policy the following day, and is widely expected to hike by 50 basis points (bps), down from the 75 bps pace of the last four meetings.

"Even if November CPI is strong, expectations for a 75 bps rate hike at the December FOMC meeting or a terminal rate of 6% surely won't build on a single month's data," said Makoto Yamashita, the chief economist at au Jibun Bank.

"The risks are two-sided, but I think the reaction will be limited" to the inflation data, he added.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at 0.125%, while the two-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to -0.020%.

The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.090% and the 30-year yield fell 1 basis point to 1.420%.