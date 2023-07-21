JFK's Grandson, Jack Schlossberg, Calls RFK Jr.'s Presidential Candidacy an "Embarrassment"

NBC - Getty Images

John F. Kennedy's only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is speaking out against his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign.

In a video shared today on Instagram, Schlossberg called RFK Jr.'s candidacy an "embarrassment" and a "vanity project," saying: "I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president."

He also accused RFK Jr. of "trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame."

In the same clip, Schlossberg offered a full-throated endorsement of President Joe Biden, who will be up against RFK Jr. in the Democratic primary.

"Joe Biden shares my grandfather's vision for America that we do things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, and he is in the middle of becoming the greatest progressive president we've ever had," Schlossberg said, outlining Biden's accomplishments from appointing federal judges, to job growth, and investing in infrastructure.

"I am excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state's primary and again in the general election and I hope you will too," he says as the video concludes.

Watch Schlossberg's full message here, or on Instagram:

Today's statement comes shortly after several other members of the Kennedy condemned RFK Jr.'s recent antisemitic and racist comments regarding Covid-19.

His sister Kerry Kennedy, who serves as president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, said in a statement, "I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting. His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

RFK Jr.'s brother Joseph Kennedy II also shared remarks with the Boston Globe, saying: "Bobby's comments are morally and factually wrong. They play on antisemitic myths and stoke mistrust of the Chinese. His remarks in no way reflect the words and actions of our father, Robert F. Kennedy."

And RFK Jr.'s nephew and former congressman Joseph Kennedy III issued a brief note on Twitter, writing: "My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."

My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) July 17, 2023

