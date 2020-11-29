JFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Jamshedpur FC will play against Odisha FC in the 10th outing of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, to be played on Sunday, November 29. It will also mark the debut ISL match of the double header Sunday. Both the teams, Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC, haven’t won a match yet. While Jamshedpur FC lost their first ISL 2020-21 outing to Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC was defeated by Hyderabad FC in their previous fixture.

Despite their defeat, Jamshedpur FC gave a tough competition to two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC. Nerijus Valskis got several opportunities, aided by other star players, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have a younger squad. With Marcelinho and Manuel Onwu in their playing XI on Sunday, the team will expect to take on Jamshedpur side with a strong line-up. Stuart William Baxter will be discussing the pros and cons of the team before Odisha FC step into the field.

JFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

JFC vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Sunday, November 29 - 5.00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa

JFC vs OFC Dream11 team for Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain: Manuel Omwu

Goalkeeper: Rehnesh Paramba

Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, Steven Taylor, Stephen Eze

Midfielders: Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh

Strikers: Nerijus Valskis, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Omwu

Jamshedpur FC probable line-up vs Odisha FC: Rehnesh Paramba, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh

Odisha FC probable line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Arshdeep Singh, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Saurabh Meher, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Omwu, Nandhakumar Sekar