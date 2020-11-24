JFC vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chennayin FC and Jamshedpur FC will open their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season campaigns on Tuesday, November 24 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will commence at 7:30pm IST. Last year's runners up Chennaiyin FC will take on Jamshedpur FC, who are currently under the guidance of Chennai's former head coach Owen Coyle. Chennai, meanwhile, now have a new head coach Hungarian Csaba Laszlo and underwent a minor overhaul, roping in five new overseas players. They added Esmael Goncalves, replacing Nerijus Valskis who also moved to Jamshedpur FC, while Brazilian midfielder Memo Moura moved from Jamshedpur FC to Chennaiyin FC to add more strength in the midfield.

Jamshedpur FC have been a strong and defensive unit who have not made it to the playoffs segment in their three-year stint in the ISL. However, with Owen Coyle's inclusion as the new head coach, they look forward to changing that perception this season. Along with Coyle, they also managed to snap up last year's ISL Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis and also signed defender Peter Hartley, among others.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Tuesday, November 24 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC captain: Peter Hartley

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC vice-captain: Jackichand Singh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC defenders: Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Anirudh Thapa

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC midfielders: Isaac Vanmalsawma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh

ISL 2020-21 JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC strikers: Jakub Sylvestr, Nerijus Valskis,

JFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima; Nerijus Valskis

JFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr