Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett has exited the company over poor working conditions for its editorial staff.

“I guess the cat’s out of the bag. I have reluctantly resigned from Jezebel, because the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency,” Laura Bassett said in a Twitter post on Monday. “I will love and support my writers til the end and am so grateful I got to shepherd this site through the end of Roe.”

Per previous reporting, Bassett’s decision to leave was due to strained relations with G/O Media’s — which owns Jezebel — CEO Jim Spanfeller.

I guess the cat's out of the bag. I have reluctantly resigned from Jezebel, because the company that owned us refused to treat my staff with basic human decency. I will love and support my writers til the end and am so grateful I got to shepherd this site through the end of Roe. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 21, 2023

TheWrap has reached out to G/O Media and Laura Bassett for request for comment.

The post Jezebel Top Editor Exits Over Poor Work Conditions for Staff: ‘I Have Reluctantly Resigned’ appeared first on TheWrap.