Jewish woman racially abused and car set alight

A 14-fold increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes have been reported to the Metropolitan Police since the conflict in Israel and Gaza began in October - DANIEL ALLAN/PHOTODISC

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and racially aggravated harassment following two separate alleged incidents on a woman in the Tottenham, north London area.

The first incident took place on November 6, when a woman’s car was set alight in Townsend Road.

Two weeks later on November 26, the same woman, who is in her 30s, was subjected to racist abuse while in the street.

Det Sgt Chris Church, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim who was just going about her day.

Abhorrent crimes

“We won’t tolerate hate crime and those who commit such abhorrent crimes will be prosecuted.

“While the victim was not physically harmed, the effects of being a victim can be damaging and long lasting. We continue to support her and her family.

“All reports of hate crime are taken seriously and I would like to reassure all of our communities that we have specially trained officers who investigate these cases with a view to taking robust action against offenders. If you encounter hate please do report it.”

Increase in hate crimes reported

There has been a 14-fold increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes being reported since the conflict in Israel and Gaza began in October.

Police have increased patrols in predominantly Jewish areas and victims are being urged to report any incidents.

Scotland Yard also announced that a 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences and also on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, relating to anti-Semitic content online.

The man was initially stopped by police in June coming through Heathrow and police said the allegations pre-date the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

He was taken to a south London police station and has been released on bail to a date in February 2024 pending further enquiries.