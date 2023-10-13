Jewish schools shut amid ex-Hamas leader’s call for day of jihad

Menorah High School in Brent, London, which has closed over security concerns - George Lithgow/PA

Parents have spoken of their fear after Jewish schools in London closed on Friday amid reports that a former leader of Hamas had called for a day of jihad.

At least four sites in the capital are thought to have shut their doors after Khaled Meshaal urged fellow Muslims to join protests to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

”[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Mr Meshaal said in a recorded statement sent to news agency Reuters.

He added: “To all scholars who teach jihad... to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories).”

The Metropolitan Police said there were no specific threats to British schools.

Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust (CST) a charity that provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, also advised schools to remain open.

He said: “All Jewish schools have security guards that are paid for by the Government, which has pledged a further £3 million towards the cost of security guarding in addition to the measures that are already in place.”

However, Jewish parents told The Telegraph they had taken their children out of schools which have remained open.

Two parents said they believed schools needed protection from armed police to ensure children are kept safe.

‘Very scared’

A mother of two young children in London, who did not want to be named, said: “I tend to believe them [Hamas] when they make threats, because they have done everything that they said they will.

“I don’t want to risk my children. I’m very scared.”

She added: “I understand they don’t possess weapons here, but in serious times the police carry weapons. We did go and check the school and saw that the security wasn’t to our standard, so I’m not sure about [whether we will send them to school] next week.”

A father of two daughters in Essex said: “They [Hamas] do what they say. I know that the likelihood that it will happen here is probably low, but I have two small daughters and I have to protect them.”

He added: “I am starting a petition that asks for armed police to guard the Jewish schools, because we are being targeted.”

Torah Vodaas Primary in Edgware and Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary in Colindale, both in north London, informed parents on Thursday evening they would not reopen until Monday “in the interests of the safety of our precious children”.

Families of children at Menorah High School in Neasden were also told the school would be shut on Friday.

Sky News said it understood that a fourth school, which was not named, would also close.

‘Not a police decision’

Laurence Taylor, the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner, said on Friday: “There are no specific threats to schools.”

He said his force had “over 300 safer schools officers speaking to our schools across the capital”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Taylor added: “We’ve written to head teachers in schools. If schools choose to close, that is their choice. We are advising people on policing activity around what we’re doing to keep people safe.

“But it’s not our decision. It is the decision for the school... We are now closely engaged with them to understand why they’ve taken that decision and see if there’s more we can do to support them in reassuring them about their safety.”

He also said there has been a “massive increase” in anti-Semitic incidents and crimes.

Last year, between Sept 30 and Oct 13, there were 14 such incidents and 12 offences reported to the force.

This year, over the same period, the Met said it had received allegations of 105 anti-Semitic incidents and 75 offences.

