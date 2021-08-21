Jewish man assaulted in London ‘racist attack’ sparks police investigation

(Stock image)

Police have launched an investigation into an alleged racist attack after a Jewish man was assaulted in north London.

The victim, 64, was knocked unconscious during the incident, according to local reports.

He was rushed to hospital with a broken ankle and head injuries, according to local Jewish neighbourhood watch Shomrim.

The neighbourhood watch group, which works to protect the Jewish community of Stamford Hill, posted a clip from the scene onto social media on Friday.

Footage of the incident appeared to show a man in Orthodox Jewish dress being punched by another man.

The official group wrote on Twitter: "Shocking footage of a vicious Racist attack, the unconscious victim, was rushed to hospital with broken foot/ankle & nasty head injuries.

"MPSHackney specialist HateCrime officers are keen to speak to this male."

Holmdale Terrace #N16#Racist attacker strikes again!#Jewish child viciously punched in the face 18 Aug 7:10pm@MetPolice @MPSHackney detectives are linking a series of horrific unprovoked attacks this Wednesday evening



The Metropolitan Police said: "On Friday, August 20 police received a third party report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 18.

"Officers have spoken with the 64-year-old victim and inquiries remain ongoing.

"There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4492/20Aug.

