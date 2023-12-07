Jewish a Cappella Group Six13 Celebrates Hanukkah with Taylor Swift Medley

On Thursday, the start of Hanukkah, Six13 shared a parody video based on Swift's Eras Tour

A Jewish a cappella group just gave Swifties the best Hanukkah gift.

On Thursday, Jewish a cappella group Six13 celebrated the start of Hanukkah by releasing a Taylor Swift-inspired medley.

The six-man vocal group called the video "Era-lution of Taylor Swift (Chanukah's version)" and incorporated Jewish-themed lyrics to songs from different Eras, including "Love Story," "You Belong with Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

With 13 songs total, the a cappella group replaced the singer's lyrics to tell the story of Hanukkah and embrace Jewish pride in honor of the festival of lights.

"Let's bring some much-needed light into the world! On that note 🎵, what better holiday than Chanukah, and what brighter star is there right now than the inimitable @TaylorSwift? 👩 Illuminate your lights and take a fun stroll through the #eras with us, featuring our signature #Chanukah spin on 13 (of course) T-Swift tunes plus the reprise of a Six13 classic," the group wrote in caption section.

The a cappella group releases a music video in honor of Hanukkah and Passover every year. Their past Hanukkah celebration videos include "Bohemian Chanukah," a parody of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "arianukah," inspired by Ariana Grande's music.

In the past, several musicians have celebrated the Jewish holiday by releasing parodies and original songs.

Perhaps the most iconic of the modern Hanukkah songs, Adam Sandler's hilarious song first debuted on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s and lists out the most famous Jewish celebrities. More than 15 years after the song was first introduced, Haim updated the song in 2021, adding a whole new cast of characters to the lyrics including Timothée Chalamet, Maya Rudolph and Eugene and Dan Levy.

After the band shared a video singing the remix online, Sandler himself gave it the seal of approval by reposting and writing, "Love you ladies! You are three badass jews! See you on tour!"

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl is famous for his yearly "The Hanukkah Sessions." Last year, he tapped his now-17-year-old daughter Violet to perform Janis Ian's 1975 track "At Seventeen" with bandmate producer Greg Kurstin.

Grohl and Kurstin started the "Hanukkah Sessions" in 2020, announcing on Foo Fighters' YouTube channel that instead of singing a Christmas song, they were going to perform for the days-long Jewish holiday.



