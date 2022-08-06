Jewel's Tour Bus Catches on Fire During 'Off Day,' No Injuries Reported: 'All's Well That Ends Well'

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
Jewel
Jewel

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jewel's tour bus caught on fire, but luckily no one was injured.

In a TikTok on Saturday, the "Foolish Games" singer, born Jewel Kilcher, 48, shared that her tour bus burst into flames in a hotel parking lot. "We had a full bus fire," the country singer said. "Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day."

"The fire department came, everybody is safe," the four-time Grammy winner continued, writing in the corner of her post: "Thank you fire fighters and department!!!"

Jewel also added that the bus driver, who was alerted of the fire by the front desk staff, managed to save a vintage guitar and amp from inside the vehicle. "Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!" she wrote in the video.

"All's well that ends well," Jewel concluded, before playfully teasing, "But how 'bout this bulls---."

Jewel is currently on tour with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis and Will Anderson. Their next show in the Am Gold tour will be on Saturday at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In April, the Alaska-born musician opened up about the ups and downs of her career in an interview with Stereogum.

Jewel notably lived in her car upon signing her first major label deal with Atlantic Records in the mid-'90s, though she claimed her story has been told over the years through a "patriarchal lens."

"The whole world knows I lived in my car. They think because I was fighting for my dream of music. That is an absolute misrepresentation of what happened," the performer told the publication. "I was living in my car because I wouldn't have sex with my boss. I refused to be leveraged and he wouldn't give me my paycheck and I couldn't pay my rent and I started living in my car and then my car got stolen and I was homeless because of that, because I wouldn't bang a boss."

According to the "You Were Meant For Me" singer, she informed interviewers of her alleged experiences early in her career, "But it was almost like people didn't even have the ears to hear it," she claimed. "They would just write the story, 'Jewel lived in her car to pursue her music career.'"

RELATED: Jewel Says Her Son is 'Very Emotional' and She's Learning to Not 'Over Empower' His Feelings

Following the extreme success of her 1998 hit "Hands," Jewel took two years off and told Stereogum she recalled listeners calling her "washed up" and saying "she couldn't cut it," but the musician claimed that wasn't the case.

"I couldn't psychologically handle the adjustment … Nobody cared if you were doing well, they would offer you drugs and just want to keep you touring because that's how you made money," she alleged. "So it was again very funny to have that portrayed in the media as if it was a disempowered thing, when it was an empowered thing, it was a difficult choice."

Furthermore, the singer spoke about clapping back at radio interviewers in the '90s who'd make sexist comments about her appearance. "They'd say, 'So, Jewel, how do you give a blowjob with those f----- up teeth?' Live on air," she said. "I would go, 'You know what? I can fix my teeth, but you'll never fix being stupid.' And I'd get kicked out of the radio station … I got escorted out of so many radio stations because I wouldn't take s---."

The singer's newest album, Freewheelin' Woman, was released in April.

