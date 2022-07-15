Jewelry Brand Numbering Travels to the Sea for Pre-spring 2023 Collection

Korean jewelry brand NUMBERING has just unveiled its pre-spring 2023 collection, taking inspiration from the wonders of the sea. The newest line offers a wide array of rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces that can be worn together or work well as minimalist accessories. NUMBERING specializes in crafting pieces that are subtle enough to not overwhelm an entire ensemble, but special enough to capture attention.

The PS23 drop makes liberal use of lustrous mother of pearl as it arrives in several iterations, from romantic heart-shaped rings to multi-layered necklaces. The latest launch from the label also channels its softer side, presenting the heart in numerous forms from youthful heart-shaped pendants strung on black velvet necklaces to elegant earrings. Inspired by feelings of closeness and intimacy, the latest collection is devout in its optimistic and rosy outlook as an exclusive press release shares the brand “suggests being more open about feelings and letting oneself show genuine affection with words, deeds and symbolic gestures.”

Take a look at NUMBERING’s Pre-Spring 2023 collection in the gallery above