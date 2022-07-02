Jewelry Brand Loveness Lee Launches Aevum Gold Edition Collection

Independent jewelry brand Loveness Lee has released its newest collection, Aevum Gold Edition. Inspired by the first documented precious pieces made 115,000 years ago, the capsule of earrings, necklaces and bracelets marks the debut of recycled sterling silver.

Marrying elegant freshwater pearls with sculptural gold, the curated capsule of jewelry boasts chain-inspired necklaces that can elevate any casual ensemble or add a touch of edge to formal attire. Elsewhere, chunky rings accented with the white shiny stone, alongside elegant dangly earrings make for the perfect summer accessories.

With prices ranging from $115 to $540 USD, the blend of modern and ancient elements results in a range of jewelry that is simultaneously delicate as well as bold. Take a look at Loveness Lee’s Aevum Gold Edition collection in the gallery above and head to the brand’s website to purchase your favorite pieces.