Jewel Jokes About Her Makeup-Free Morning Face: 'I Look Like 3 Miles of Bad Road'

"I'm in Las Vegas, and I wake up. I did not have one little teeny drop of alcohol — nothing," the singer lamented of her tired appearance

Getty;Jewel/Instagram Jewel posted a lighthearted video about her "morning" face.

Jewel is poking fun at her tired "morning" face.

The "Foolish Games" singer, 49, shared a makeup-free video of herself on Instagram Sunday and lightheartedly expressed her frustration over her post-sleep appearance.

"I'm in Las Vegas, and I wake up. I did not have one little teeny drop of alcohol, nothing. And I look like three miles of bad road. Why?" she said, laughing.

"My face always goes on strike in Las Vegas," she continued. "I don't know. I walk through the casinos and my eyes burn."

"Must be all the sin there," she quipped.

Jewel went on to explain that the situation was only worsened by the fact that she forgot to bring one of her skincare essentials with her on her trip.

"You know what I do for a living? Travel. Do you think I'd be good at packing? Well, I suck," she admitted. "Somehow in my whole bag of toiletries, I don't even have facial cleanser. I'm 49 years old. How do I not pack cleanser?"

The musician's followers were quick to reassure her that she looks beautiful, dry desert air or not. "You can never look bad, you’re beautiful. I think sometimes we just wake up looking tired from everything that we are dealing with as humans," one person wrote.

Another commented with a little advice, "It’s because there’s no humidity there🥰🥰. Drink some water."

As her video continued, Jewel switched topics and revealed her big plans for the night ahead: a U2 concert at Sphere. "I'm really excited," she said about seeing the Irish rock band.

She also shared that the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) was happening in town at the same time — and seeing all of the western-clad attendees was making her nostalgic.

Story continues

"Y'all, I'm staying at this hotel, and there are so many cowboys. I love seeing it. It's a sea of cowboy hats. It's like the ghost of Christmas past. I spent decades of my life at the NFR," she explained. "It's a trip to be here. It brings back so many memories. Great memories. Love seeing all the country folk out here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Jewel Says Not Wanting to Be a 'Statistic' After Moving Out at 15 Inspired Her Mental Health Work (Exclusive)

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Jewel

Back in September, Jewel reflected on her successful, decades-long career in the music industry, telling PEOPLE that she felt a lot of pressure to turn out another hit album after her 1995 debut effort Pieces of You.

"After my first album was so successful, I felt a lot of pressure to follow it up and I went, 'Wait a minute. I just won the lotto. I sold more albums than anybody had ever sold practically on a debut album,' " she explained. "And so if I saved my money, I actually had no pressure. I didn't have to. There was no 'have to' about anything."

Related: Jewel Explains Why She Prioritized Mental Health Over Fame: 'I Didn't Want to Have a Breakdown'

Ultimately, she made a decision to let go of the pressure and expectations, giving her a sense of freedom when it came to making music.

"I made a decision, I think really young — by 20, 21 — to just say, 'I get to do whatever I want, whenever I want, however I want. I'm never going to succumb to the pressure of...' " she continued. "And so whether people like musical genres I did or didn't do, it was me. It was just me wanting to do whatever I wanted to do."

It's a mindset she still embraces today. "I still feel that way. I feel really lucky," she noted.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.