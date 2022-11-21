Jets' Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh say so much with so little after devastating loss | Opinion

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh summed up his team's offensive performance with one vulgarity.

"Dog(expletive)," he said.

Fair, since moments earlier the New England Patriots had just "walked off" – OK, there were five seconds left – the Jets on an 84-yard Marcus Jones punt return for a touchdown, stunning the Jets 10-3 and sending Gillette Stadium into a frenzy Sunday.

Further supporting Saleh's viewpoint: the Jets had 2 yards in the second half. Both defenses held their opposition to a single field goal. On the game, the Jets had six first downs – two via penalties. They were 3-for-14 on third down. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this week "the Jets are the Jets." There is a reason he has six Super Bowl rings in New England, and beating up on the Jets is his favorite pastime – something he has now done 14 times in a row.

AVOIDING UPSET: Jalen Hurts comes up big, Nick Sirianni gets last laugh for Eagles

NFL WEEK 11: Lions stun Giants; Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh watches his team against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.

The Jets —who defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 — are now 6-4 and out of the playoff picture; they also are behind the 6-4 Patriots, who hold the tiebreaker.

Quarterback Zach Wilson completed nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 yards and added 26 more on three rushes. His quarterback counterpart, New England's Mac Jones, fared far better statistically – 23 of 27 for 246 yards – but the Jets defense did not break.

After the game, Wilson was asked if he thought the Jets offense cost the defense the game.

"No," he said. "No."

.@Connor_J_Hughes: "Do you feel like you let the defense down at all?"



Zach Wilson: "No." pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

In reality, it was the second time in a month Belichick embarrassed the Jets offense. The man always backs up his talk when it comes to the Jets, the team that he resigned from after one day in 2000.

Story continues

New York's defense has played like an inspired unit on a weekly basis and Sunday was no different. Rookie Sauce Gardner, the team's No. 4 overall selection in this year's draft, has been a revelation.

The Jets still have one of the youngest rosters in the league. But Wilson is behind his teammates and coaching staff on the learning curve of winning football. In seven games, Wilson has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 55% of his passes for 1,279 yards. He has a passer rating of 72.6.

"We got our (expletive) beat on offense," said rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, another 2022 first-round selection.

"We got our ass beat on offense, and the results showed."



- Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/3He9SI9ohT — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

Saleh and Wilson are two important characters in this latest Jets rebuild. Their answers Sunday are revealing.

They say so much by saying so little.

And it sounds like, "Same old Jets."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Wilson's, Robert Saleh's few words say a lot after Jets' loss