Jets visit Capitals as both jockey for position

The Washington Capitals are the Winnipeg Jets both are coming into Saturday night's game in D.C. in a similar position.

In its last game, Washington scored a tough 3-0 victory over the slumping New Jersey Devils on Friday. Braden Holtby made 25 saves and earned his 35th career shutout, tying him with Olaf Kolzig for the franchise's all-time record in that category.

Washington also got goals from Andre Burakovsky, Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller for its sixth consecutive victory. The win pushed the Capitals (40-21-7, 87 points), at least temporarily, into first place in the Metropolitan Division, ahead of the New York Islanders.

The Capitals struggled at times against New Jersey but eventually found the type of defense they've been playing more lately against the injury-riddled Devils. Holtby's work, though, proved crucial.

"A little bit of a slow start for us," Washington coach Todd Reirden told the media. "We end up scoring the first goal obviously, which is important, but I thought Braden was outstanding right from the very beginning. He gave us a chance to kind of settle in there, and he was obviously a huge difference maker tonight. He was super sharp."

The Caps did it without a point from captain Alex Ovechkin. The veteran winger remains just shy of another milestone, as he is stuck on 1,199 career points.

Burakovsky now has scored goals in three straight games and is doing well on the fourth line, an area Washington thrived during last year's playoffs. If Burakovsky can keep pitching in offensively, it will give the Caps a boost, as a tough stretch awaits in the final few weeks of this season.

Winnipeg did the same thing as Washington when it played on Friday night, jumping into first place in its division.

For the Jets (40-23-4, 84 points), an 8-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes moved them, at least temporarily, past Nashville into a one-point lead in the Central Division.

The Jets were led by Andrew Copp's two goals. Kevin Hayes, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Ben Chiarot each scored once. Winnipeg grabbed four goals in the first period and quickly turned the game into a laugher.

Coach Paul Maurice and his players were very happy with how the team got help from so many places.

Seven players finished with at least two points. On defense, Winnipeg took care of the three Carolina power plays and also blocked 23 shots. That's a strategy teams often try to use versus the high-octane Capitals' offense, which loves to shoot.

The Jets are drawing confidence from a comprehensive victory over the previously hot Hurricanes.

"When you roll four lines like that, all 12 forwards and six D, and the goalie contributes, it's tough to play against," Hayes told the team's website. "We're a heavy team that can skate fast. (Carolina) has been one of the best teams in the league since (the) All-Star break. We used it to see where we're at against top teams in the East. I thought we did pretty well."

--Field Level Media