Jets fine Kelechi Osemele for not practicing through torn labrum, report says

The Jets want offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele to play Monday versus the Patriots.

However, he believes he isn't healthy enough to do so and he didn't practice Saturday because of it.

New York has now fined him for not practicing with what his agent said was a torn labrum, according to SNY.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also, Kelechi Osemele was fined an undisclosed amount for not participating in practice today, according to a source.



He is "doubtful" for the Monday night game, but he's obviously not playing. https://t.co/xpbiMYN38M



— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 19, 2019

According to a report from the New York Daily News, Osemele has been told by doctors he needs shoulder surgery. He has also been told he has the ability to play, it's just a matter of if he can tolerate the pain that comes with it.

Kelechi Osemele has been told by doctors that he needs shoulder surgery. My understanding is it’s a pain tolerance issue.



Jets threatening to fine/suspend him because they don’t think he needs surgery.



So Jets want to determine if a player is in enough pain to get surgery?







— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 18, 2019

His agent, Andrew Kessler, told The Athletic that Osemele is dealing with a torn labrum and there is no debate surrounding the injury. He also said the Jets gave him Toradol — a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug — to numb the pain so he could play in games earlier this season.

Story continues

The offensive lineman though indicated to Kessler the narcotics were not sufficient enough to reduce the pain to a level he could play with.

"He knows how he feels," Kessler told The Athletic.

UPDATED: I talked to Andrew Kessler, Kelechi Osemele’s agent, who explained his client’s side of the story.



Read complete story with all information here: https://t.co/8is1ozZGTK pic.twitter.com/WuU6XVHr49



— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2019

Osemele is a two-time Pro Bowl player and a one-time first-team All-Pro.

MORE: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery thinks report with anonymous source criticizing Carson Wentz sounds 'made up'

He is listed as doubtful for Monday's game.