Jets fine Kelechi Osemele for not practicing through torn labrum, report says

Sporting News

The Jets want offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele to play Monday versus the Patriots.

However, he believes he isn't healthy enough to do so and he didn't practice Saturday because of it.

New York has now fined him for not practicing with what his agent said was a torn labrum, according to SNY.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

According to a report from the New York Daily News, Osemele has been told by doctors he needs shoulder surgery. He has also been told he has the ability to play, it's just a matter of if he can tolerate the pain that comes with it.

His agent, Andrew Kessler, told The Athletic that Osemele is dealing with a torn labrum and there is no debate surrounding the injury. He also said the Jets gave him Toradol — a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug — to numb the pain so he could play in games earlier this season.

The offensive lineman though indicated to Kessler the narcotics were not sufficient enough to reduce the pain to a level he could play with.

"He knows how he feels," Kessler told The Athletic.

Osemele is a two-time Pro Bowl player and a one-time first-team All-Pro.

MORE: Eagles' Alshon Jeffery thinks report with anonymous source criticizing Carson Wentz sounds 'made up'

He is listed as doubtful for Monday's game.

What to Read Next

Back