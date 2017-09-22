Jets starting guard Brian Winters out vs Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets will be without starting right guard Brian Winters for their home opener Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because of an abdominal injury.

Winters was injured last Sunday at Oakland and replaced by fourth-year backup Dakota Dozier. Coach Todd Bowles says Friday that Dozier and Brent Qvale split the snaps this week during practice, but he had not yet decided on who would start.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson was ruled out with an elbow injury that sidelined him against the Raiders.

Safety Rontez Miles (eye) and rookie tight end Jordan Leggett (foot) are doubtful to play, while defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) and Will Tye (illness) are questionable.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson (knee), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (wrist) and tight end Neal Sterling (ankle) were full participants after being limited Thursday.

