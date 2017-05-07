Jets sign tryout players Braden, Bordelon from rookie camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets have signed offensive linemen Benjamin Braden and Chris Bordelon, both of whom were tryout players at the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend.

To make room on the roster, the Jets also released long snapper Zach Triner and offensive tackle Donald Hawkins on Sunday.

Braden started for two years at Michigan and played in 38 games - including 36 starts - at different spots on the Wolverines' offensive line during his career.

Bordelon played at Nicholls State and earned All-Southland Conference honorable mention in 2014 after starting all 12 games at left tackle.

Triner signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets in January. Hawkins was signed to the Jets' practice squad last November.

