Jets sign defenceman Josh Morrissey to 2-year, US$6.3-million contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with restricted free agent Josh Morrissey on a two-year, US$6.3-million contract, the team announced Sunday.

The new deal for the 23-year-old defenceman, who missed the opening of the Jets training camp, will carry an average annual value of $3.15 million.

Morrissey, who was drafted by Winnipeg 13th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, put up a career-high 26 points in 81 games for the Jets last season, while leading the club with 168 block shots.

He added two points, and tied for the team lead in block shots during the Jets' 2017-18 playoff run.

The six-foot, 195-pound native of Calgary also had 20 points during 2016-17, his rookie campaign.

The Canadian Press