Jets' season falls into even deeper hole with loss at Patriots

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets suffered a bad loss on Sunday at New England. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Patriots had a chance.

They actually had plenty, a new one coming each time the New York Jets blew theirs.

So taking the ball down five with 2:57 to play, Jacoby Brissett marched his team down the field.

He scrambled for 14 yards on third-and-9 to keep the drive alive, finding receiver Kayshon Boutte for 34 yards soon after on third-and-10 to set up first-and-goal.

Rhamondre Stevenson punched in a 1-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion catch, and the Patriots stunned the Jets 25-22 despite losing quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter.

New York fell to 2-6. New England, meanwhile, improved to 2-6.

This wasn’t a loss in which the Jets played good football but ultimately ran out of time or missed the luck they needed.

The Jets’ fifth straight loss reflected a routinely sloppy day for a team whose desperation has showed all year as their expected Super Bowl window with quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrinks rapidly.

The Jets' offense couldn’t finish drives, its special teams surrendered a 62-yard punt in addition to a missed field goal and missed extra point, and the Jets defense did less to stop the Patriots attack than New England’s receivers’ dropped passes did.

In all, the team in clear rebuild stage trumped the team in clear win-now stage.

This story will be updated.