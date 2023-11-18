Jets score three times in second period and hang on for 3-2 win over Sabres

WINNIPEG — Cole Perfetti scored in a fifth consecutive game to help propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

The Jets only had five shots on goal in the second period but scored three times.

Perfetti got the trio of markers going with his sixth goal of the season, which also extended his point streak to eight games (five goals, five assists). Mason Appleton and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored in front of 11,340 fans at Canada Life Centre – the third-lowest attendance of the season.

Jets forwards Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists apiece. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg (9-5-2).

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored for the Sabres (7-9-1), who have lost their past three games.

Goalie Eric Comrie, making his first return to action since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 27, stopped 15 shots for Buffalo.

There was no scoring in the first period, despite both teams having a power play.

Kyle Connor, the Jets’ leading scorer, was sent in on a breakaway with under 30 seconds remaining, but couldn’t put his rebound in an open side of the net.

Perfetti scored when he sent the puck to a top corner 2:12 into the second period. Appleton made it 2-0 at 4:33 when he raced to the net and got a timely pass from Niederreiter, but Tuch responded 24 seconds later.

Ehlers appeared to catch Comrie off guard with a long shot that went past him to make it 3-1 at 8:12.

Peterka made it a one-goal game when he put in his own rebound a minute into the third period. The Sabres had another power play four minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize.

NO RUST

Despite missing the past three games with an upper-body injury, Tuch quickly returned to form. His goal gave him 10 points in his past eight games, including five goals.

GOOD NUMBERS

The Jets are 7-0-1 when leading after the second period this season and 7-1-1 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

Jets: Finish a five-game homestand Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Story continues

Sabres: Buffalo continues a three-game road trip with the second game Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press