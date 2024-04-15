Jets 'return to roots' with new uniforms that pay tribute to team's 'New York Sack Exchange' look

The Jets are bringing back the “New York Sack Exchange” — at least the look of it.

The Jets unveiled their “legacy collection” Monday, two months after team chairman Woody Johnson told fans new uniforms were in the works. The collection features three versions: legacy green, legacy white and legacy black. It’s a modern look with a tweaked logo that pays tribute to the franchise’s “Sack Exchange” era (1979-89).

“We work for the fans,” Johnson said in a statement. “They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots, and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club’s iconic logo — viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark.”

The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore between 1979 and 1989.

“Recreating our uniforms, as well as developing a modernized look for the organization signifies our commitment to progress, remaining innovative, and delivering excellence to our players and fans,” Jets president Hymie Elhai said. “Elevating the New York Jets identity with a refreshed uniform embodies the unity, and a timeless sense of the ‘Sack Exchange’ era, while empowering every player and generations of fans to stand out and stay true to our team’s heritage."

The Jets are rebranding for the second time in five years, and this one is a direct reaction to the first one not being a fan favorite.

The previous one replaced the team’s familiar hunter green and white combination with “Gotham Green” and “Spotlight White” and an alternate “Stealth Black” option. A new logo adorned all-green helmets.

